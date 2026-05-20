20.2 C
Firenze
mercoledì 20 Maggio 2026
Segnala a Zazoom - Blog Directory
spot_img

MARS REINFORCES COMMITMENT TO EUROPEAN MANUFACTURING WITH £190 MILLION INVESTMENT IN HISTORIC UK CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
4 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

BRUSSELS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Mars, Incorporated, the family-owned business behind brands including M&M’s®, Ben’s Original™, EXTRA®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE® and WHISKAS®, today reiterated its commitment to sustained investment and innovation in Europe. This follows the company’s announcement in September 2025 to invest €1 billion across the EU, with the latest example being a major £190 million investment between 2023-2028 to transform its historic Slough factory into a next-generation manufacturing hub. 

  

  

The Slough factory, the birthplace of the iconic Mars Bar in 1932, is a vital hub in the company’s European network. In addition to serving the UK market, the factory is a key exporter to the EU. In 2025 alone, the site exported over 2.7 million kilograms of chocolate to Ireland and over 12.3 million kilograms to the Netherlands, demonstrating the interconnectedness of Mars’s European operations. 

The £190 million investment will introduce state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities, combining robotics and AI with upgraded machinery, as well as advanced cooling systems and energy-efficient utilities to improve performance and sustainability across the site. Mars will deploy digital twin technology to the Slough factory, using AI-driven data to optimise production, ensure consistency, and reduce waste. The investment will also support extensive workforce upskilling, creating new routes into advanced engineering, automation, and data-enabled manufacturing roles and ensuring Associates have the skills needed for the future of manufacturing. 

Adam Grant, General Manager Mars Snacking UKI, said: “This investment reflects our confidence in the UK as a hub to manufacture and innovate. In taking a long-term view, we are ensuring our operations remain world-class, competitive and fit for the future.  

“Our Slough factory is deeply rooted in our heritage, and as a proud family-owned business, we are committed to investing in a future that creates lasting, positive impact for the communities where we operate.” 

The UK’s Business and Trade Secretary, Peter Kyle, commented: “This £190 million investment by Mars is a strong vote of confidence in the UK as a place to manufacture and innovate. For nearly a century, the Slough factory has produced some of the world’s best-loved brands, and this investment shows global businesses continuing to back British skills, workers and industry.” 

This latest investment in the UK is part of Mars, Incorporated’s broader strategy to strengthen its manufacturing and innovation footprint across Europe. With more than 90 years in Europe, Mars operates 24 factories across 10 EU countries, employing 25,700 people and exporting to over 100 markets – making the region central to its global success. 

Other European markets are also seeing continued investment. 

On a global scale, Mars, Incorporated’s long-term manufacturing strategy is focused on building modern, resilient, and innovative production capabilities. This includes the previously announced plan to invest €1 billion across the EU and a further $2 billion in manufacturing in the US through 2026. This strategy is further supported by Mars, Incorporated’s recent acquisition of Kellanova, bringing together two iconic portfolios to accelerate growth and innovation across its snacking business. 

Notes to editors 

The investment forms part of Mars, Incorporated’s broader commitment to strengthening its UK manufacturing, innovation footprint and network of 10,000 Associates. This includes, in 2023, a major £350 million investment in the DHL Gateway in London, removing more than one million miles a year from UK roads, and the transformation of its Birstall Research & Development, where Mars had invested £1.2 million into the site’s state-of-the-art Innovation Hub, supporting the development of leading pet care products such as PEDIGREE® Dentastix™ and JUMBONE™. 

On a global scale, Mars, Incorporated’s long-term manufacturing strategy is focused on building modern, resilient and innovative production capabilities. This includes plans to invest €1 billion across the EU, and a further $2 billion in manufacturing in the US across 2026. This strategy is further supported by Mars, Incorporated’s recent acquisition of Kellanova, bringing together two iconic portfolios to accelerate growth and innovation across its snacking business. 

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED 

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world’s best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M’S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN’S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet. 

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.  

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779410/Mars_Incorporated_Logo.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mars-reinforces-commitment-to-european-manufacturing-with-190-million-investment-in-historic-uk-chocolate-factory-302777506.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

immediapress/pr-newswire

© Riproduzione riservata

spot_img

Notizie correlate

Immediapress

Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) annuncia che le sue partecipazioni in ETH raggiungono i 5,28 milioni di token e che le partecipazioni totali in criptovalute...

Immediapress

CNTE Successfully Commissions 1.725MW/4.07MWh C&I Energy Storage Project in Belgium

Immediapress

Sociale (ASP San Michele): “L’Europa guarda al modello Lazio. Il Centro di giustizia riparativa “Astrea” dell’ASP San Michele protagonista alla Social Services Conference 2026”

Immediapress

Nearly four in five companies in Western Europe faced with late payments, Atradius survey finds

Immediapress

ZTE partecipa al GSMA M360 LATAM 2026 e guida l’evoluzione dei modelli di business del futuro attraverso l’integrazione bidirezionale tra AI e reti

Immediapress

Synergis Software Opens Adept Experience 2026 With the Largest Product Launch in Company History

Immediapress

Vi presentiamo il futuro dell’alimentazione portatile: UGREEN svela le versioni ultra-sottili Nexode e MagFlow Air, pensate per essere trasportate con facilità ogni giorno

Immediapress

Geosolaris lancia l’allarme: impianti fotovoltaici da milioni di euro ancora realizzati senza verifiche adeguate sulle fondazioni

Immediapress

Appian evolve l’IA nei Processi per conseguire risultati aziendali su vasta scala

Immediapress

SINBON Electronics Makes Its European Mark at Power2Drive and Eurobike 2026, Showcasing the Full Spectrum of Sustainable Mobility Solutions

Immediapress

BLUETTI Wins Innovation Award at Poland Electronics Show 2026 for Its Smart Integrated Balcony Solar Solution

Immediapress

Doosan Robotics Strengthens European Presence with Expanded Frankfurt Branch

Carica altri
Firenze
nubi sparse
20.2 ° C
21.3 °
19.3 °
58 %
0.5kmh
65 %
Mer
24 °
Gio
28 °
Ven
29 °
Sab
28 °
Dom
28 °

Ultimi articoli

SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

VIDEO NEWS

Video news

in evidenza

Adnkronos (2439)ultimora (1232)Video Adnkronos (418)ImmediaPress (276)lavoro (113)salute (98)
Testata giornalistica iscritta al numero 2/2021
del Registro Stampa del Tribunale di Livorno
Sede legale: Via Cairoli, 30 - 57123 Livorno redazione@corrieretoscano.it

Cookie Policy - Privacy Policy

AREZZO
EMPOLI
GROSSETO
LIVORNO
LUCCA

MASSA CARRARA
PISA
PISTOIA
PRATO
SIENA

Pubblicità sulle nostre testate?

Copyright © Citycomm - p.iva 01950750495 | Tutti i diritti sono riservati