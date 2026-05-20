Synergis Software Opens Adept Experience 2026 With the Largest Product Launch in Company History

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Adept Cloud, Adept AI, Adept Catalyst, and the next-generation SOLIDWORKS integration headline a milestone week for the engineering document management leader

BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Synergis Software opened Adept Experience 2026, its annual customer conference, with the most significant product announcement in the company’s 35-year history. At the center of the announcement is Adept Cloud — a fully managed, cloud-native SaaS engineering document management system now generally available, joining Adept, the company’s award-winning on-premise platform. Synergis also introduced Adept AI, artificial intelligence capabilities built into Adept Cloud; Adept Catalyst, a governed collaboration gateway between Adept and Microsoft SharePoint; and the company’s next-generation SOLIDWORKS integration.

“We made commitments to this community about where Adept was going, what was possible, what it would become. After years of investment and thousands of conversations with customers, we’ve arrived at this moment. Cloud-native document management, AI built into the platform, and governed collaboration across the engineering asset lifecycle — this is what the next era of Adept looks like for our customers.”

— Kristen Tomasic, President, Synergis Software

Learn more about Adept Cloud and the full Adept platform at SynergisSoftware.com, or register for the June 17 Adept Cloud webinar.

Adept Cloud: Award-Winning Engineering Document Management, Without the Infrastructure

Adept Cloud brings the power of Adept — named to G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards — to a fully managed, browser-based SaaS environment. No local infrastructure. No VPN. No IT tickets or weekend upgrades. Built for asset-intensive organizations where the accuracy of engineering documentation is a matter of operational safety, regulatory compliance, and project outcomes.

For existing Adept customers, the transition is seamless — existing workflows, data, and permissions carry over exactly as they are. No relearning. No disruption.

Security is the foundation, not a feature. Deployed on Amazon AWS with Single Sign-On included in every Plan, automated vulnerability scanning, and third-party penetration testing, Adept Cloud delivers enterprise-grade security that would be cost-prohibitive for most organizations to build and manage on their own.

“Engineering organizations have been managing infrastructure they never wanted to own. Adept Cloud removes that entirely. The document control, the CAD integration, the version management, the audit trail — all of it is still there. What’s gone is the overhead that was consuming IT resources without adding engineering value.”

— Todd Cummings, Vice President of Product Strategy, Synergis Software

Unlimited Users. No Per-Seat Costs.

Every Adept Cloud plan — Essentials, Professional, and Enterprise — includes unlimited users, from engineers at their desks to teams in the field or on the plant floor.

Learn more about Adept Cloud.

Adept AI: Intelligence Where Your Engineering Data Lives

Adept AI helps engineering organizations surface information faster, accelerate document-intensive work, and extract more value from the engineering data already living in Adept — the system of record.

Adept Catalyst: Collaborate in SharePoint with Adept Governance

Adept Catalyst is a governed collaboration gateway between Adept and Microsoft SharePoint — built for the reality that engineering work doesn’t stay inside organizational boundaries. Capital projects, plant modifications, and maintenance work all involve contractors, engineering partners, and suppliers working outside your system of record. Catalyst controls what goes out from Adept and brings documents back through review, approval, and version control. External parties collaborate in SharePoint — no Adept access or VPN required. At project handover, Adept reflects what was actually built — accurately and completely. The record is always current — because governance never stopped.

“Engineering documentation failures don’t announce themselves — they show up at the worst possible moment. A safety incident. A failed inspection. A costly rework after handover that nobody saw coming. Adept and Catalyst are about making sure that moment never arrives.”

— Scott Lamond, Vice President of Marketing, Synergis Software

Learn more about Adept Catalyst.

Next-Generation SOLIDWORKS Integration

Adept Spring ’26, the latest release of the Adept on-premise platform, includes the next-generation Adept SOLIDWORKS integration — delivering a task pane interface paired with SOLIDWORKS for search, browse, and document operations, and bidirectional property updating. The integrated visualization and markup solution gives reviewers easy access to designs without requiring a SOLIDWORKS license.

Industry Leaders Gather at Adept Experience 2026

Adept Experience 2026 brought together engineering and operations professionals from Merck & Co., Albemarle, Energy Transfer, Ruhrpumpen, Hoosier Energy, Buzzi Unicem, and others from across the Americas for two days of product sessions, customer presentations, and roadmap discussions. New York Times bestselling author Steve McClatchy delivered the Day 2 keynote, “Leading Change in the Age of AI,” drawing on two decades of work with organizations including Google, Microsoft, and John Deere. The conference continues May 20–21 with two days of optional technical training.

About Adept Experience

Adept Experience is the annual Adept customer conference, bringing together engineering and operations leaders from across the Americas to share best practices, explore new platform capabilities, and connect directly with Synergis experts and their peers.

About Synergis Software

Synergis Software is the creator of Adept, a leading engineering document management platform trusted by global organizations including Dow, Con Edison, Merck, and General Mills — and named to G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards as the top-ranked engineering document management platform. For more than 35 years, Synergis has helped asset-intensive industries — including manufacturing, chemicals, utilities, oil and gas, life sciences, and mining — centralize, govern, and leverage engineering information to accelerate projects, strengthen compliance, and reduce operational risk. Adept is available both as a fully managed SaaS platform and as an on-premise solution.

For more information, visit SynergisSoftware.com.

MEDIA CONTACTScott LamondVice President of Marketing, Synergis Softwarescott.lamond@synergis.com



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