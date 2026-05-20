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CNTE Successfully Commissions 1.725MW/4.07MWh C&I Energy Storage Project in Belgium

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
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COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

BRUSSELS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy (CNTE), a global provider of integrated energy storage solutions invested by CATL, has successfully completed the commissioning of a 1.725MW/4.07MWh commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage project in Belgium. 

Located in a local industrial park, the project adopts CNTE’s containerized energy storage system STAR-T, powered by CATL battery cells, delivering reliable and efficient energy management for industrial applications. 

As energy prices and grid pressure continue to challenge European industries, the Belgium ESS project is designed to help the customer improve operational efficiency through peak shaving, energy trading, and optimized energy collaboration strategies. By reducing electricity costs and enhancing energy flexibility, the system supports the customer’s long-term sustainability and energy transition goals. 

The deployment highlights CNTE’s growing presence in the European energy storage market and demonstrates the increasing demand for flexible, high-performance C&I ESS solutions across the region. 

The STAR-T containerized ESS integrates advanced battery technology, intelligent energy management, and high safety standards to ensure stable system performance under complex industrial operating conditions. With scalable architecture and localized project support, CNTE continues to provide tailored solutions for commercial and industrial customers worldwide. 

“Belgium is an important market in Europe’s accelerating energy transition,” said CNTE. “We will continue strengthening cooperation with local partners to build smarter and more efficient energy ecosystems while supporting customers in achieving greater energy independence and sustainability.” 

As Europe continues advancing renewable energy integration and industrial decarbonization, CNTE remains committed to delivering innovative ESS technologies that enable cleaner, smarter, and more resilient energy infrastructure. 

CNTE will also be exhibiting at The smarter E Europe / Intersolar Europe 2026 in Munich, Germany, from June 23–25 at Booth C2.450, where the company will showcase its latest energy storage innovations and connect with global partners across the renewable energy industry. 

About CNTE 

Invested by CATL, CNTE specializes in integrated energy storage solutions, offering R&D, intelligent manufacturing, global sales, and localized service. With strict quality control and standardized delivery, CNTE provides high-safety, high-efficiency systems that drive the global energy transition. 

Learn more: CNTE BESS Manufacturer | Battery Energy Storage Systems
 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2983981/image1.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2983980/image2.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cnte-successfully-commissions-1-725mw4-07mwh-ci-energy-storage-project-in-belgium-302777467.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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