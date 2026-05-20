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Valona Intelligence Named as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Competitive and Market Intelligence Platforms

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
2 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

HELSINKI, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Valona Intelligence today announced it has been named as a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Competitive and Market Intelligence (CMI) Platforms. 

  

Gartner evaluates vendors based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Valona believes the Leader positioning reflects Valona’s two-decade commitment to providing decision-ready intelligence, combining AI-powered real-time market monitoring, deep industry specialization, and human analyst expertise into a single platform built for the world’s most complex organizations. 

“You cannot shortcut 20 years. Most AI in this space is built on generic data. Ours is trained on two decades of curated, verified market and competitive intelligence that only comes from being the world’s leading platform in this field. With our latest acquisition of A-INSIGHTS we now deliver a trusted intelligence system that combines financial and trade data and the sharpest qualitative market insights in the world, so the organizations we serve can see what is shifting in their markets and what it would cost to miss it,” said Kimmo Havu, CEO of Valona. 

Gartner states this transition is maximizing the consumption and impact of insights and shifting C&MI teams from content producers to curators and orchestrators of AI-driven knowledge. 

Individual AI tools can produce research. What organizations need is intelligence that reaches the right people, in the right format, at the moment decisions are being made, automatically and at scale. 

“Every validated insight Valona delivers is traceable to its source. This transparency provides a level of trust that high-stakes decisions require, which general-purpose AI tools cannot provide. Valona’s agentic framework and MCP integrations mean validated intelligence is now available directly inside customers’ own Microsoft Copilot, Salesforce, and other enterprise systems, providing instant value across the entire organisation,” adds Stuart Reynish, CPO of Valona. 

Gartner Attribution 

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Competitive and Market Intelligence Platforms, Rahim Kaba, Dan Tolan, Chris Meering, Ethan Budgar, 21 April 2026. 

Gartner Disclaimer Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. 

GARTNER, and MAGIC QUADRANT are a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. 

About Valona Intelligence 

Valona Intelligence is the #1 competitive and market intelligence platform for global enterprises. A Forrester Wave Leader, trusted by Fortune 500 companies since 1999. Valona’s AI-powered platform monitors global markets across 200,000+ verified sources, delivering real-time analysis of competitor moves, market trends, and regulatory developments. Learn more at valonaintelligence.com
 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2983139/Valona_Logo.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valona-intelligence-named-as-a-leader-in-the-2026-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-competitive-and-market-intelligence-platforms-302776230.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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