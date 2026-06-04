Mavrix Expands North American Presence with New US Headquarters in Fort Lauderdale

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and TORONTO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Mavrix, the human-first, AI-enabled global data acquisition and research execution company formerly part of Azure Knowledge Corporation, today announced the opening of its US headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, marking a major step in the company’s North American expansion after more than 25 percent year-over-year growth in 2026.

The new headquarters brings senior leadership closer together in one market, with CEO and Co-Founder Rafal Gajdamowicz relocating to South Florida alongside North American Managing Director Neil Blefeld, who is already based in the state. The move is intended to strengthen strategy, speed decision-making, and support continued growth across the Americas. At the same time, Mavrix has expanded its Toronto operations to more than 45 team members across operations, global project management, client services, and phone-enabled research, supported by more than 200 research and project staff globally.

Mavrix supports agencies, consultancies, and enterprise insight teams with online, phone-verified, video, in-person, and community-based research across global markets.

The company is also reinvesting growth into technology through Maxna, Mavrix’s proprietary AI-enabled platform, which helps strengthen respondent verification, feasibility management, and oversight across complex global research programs.

“AI is reshaping the insights industry, but strong outcomes still depend on high-quality data, authentic respondents, and reliable execution across markets,” said Rafal Gajdamowicz, Mavrix CEO and Co-Founder. “As demand grows for trusted human data, this expansion strengthens our ability to support clients across North America and globally.”

Mavrix also continues to expand its industry presence, participating as a Platinum Sponsor at The Quirk’s Event – Dallas 2026 in March and returning as a Platinum Sponsor for The Quirk’s Event – New York in July.

“These events reflect growing demand for trusted human data, operational quality, and AI-enabled execution,” said Glen Collins, EVP, Global Commercial Group at Mavrix.

About Mavrix

Born out of Azure Knowledge Corporation more than 20 years ago, Mavrix serves more than 300 clients across consulting, enterprise, healthcare, technology, and financial services.

The company operates 24/7 teams on six continents, supporting projects in more than 85 countries and 40 languages, with deep expertise in B2B, B2C, healthcare, expert, and hard-to-reach audiences where authenticity and verification are critical.

Maxna, Mavrix’s proprietary platform, anchors data quality and operational intelligence across every project. The company holds ISO 20252, ISO 9001, and ISO 27001 certifications.

www.mavrixdata.com



Media Contactmedia@mavrixdata.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994231/Mavrix_New_US_HQ.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2736110/5426138/MAVRIX_Logo.jpg



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mavrix-expands-north-american-presence-with-new-us-headquarters-in-fort-lauderdale-302790531.html



Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

—

immediapress/pr-newswire