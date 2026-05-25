MGI Tech Secures Three iF Design Awards for Breakthrough in Sequencing and Ultrasound

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BERLIN, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (“MGI”), a company dedicated to developing core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life sciences, is proud to announce that three of its latest innovations—the T1+ and T7+ gene sequencers and the Imabot™ EF6-CL handheld ultrasound—have been honored with the prestigious iF Design Award. Recognized for merging cutting-edge technology with intuitive aesthetics, these products underscore MGI’s commitment to user-centric industrial design.

T1+ Desktop Gene Sequencer: Precision Redefined



Launched in 2025, T1+ is a desktop genetic sequencer that is capable of terabase-scale data output within 24 hours. The iF Jury praised the T1+’s one-click “library-to-report” operation workflow by integrating DNB preparation, sequencing, and analysis into one single automated machine. With a flexible data output capacity ranging from 25Gb to 1.25Tb, it streamlines laboratory workflows through adaptive throughput while minimizing resource waste. Simultaneously pioneering the Smart Island interactive revolution, it establishes a new paradigm for industrial design convergence with genomic technology.

T7+ Gene Sequencer: Democratizing High-Throughput Sequencing



T7+ is another genetic sequencer introduced in 2025 that delivers over 14Tb of ultra-high-quality sequencing data (Q40>90%) within 24 hours. iF Design Jury recognizes that it revolutionizes life science research through the democratization of technology, solving traditional pain points of high cost and low efficiency. With a compact structure, T7+ completes a 24-hour full workflow from sample input to sequencing data output through its integrated design, enabling flexible conduct of genome projects such as in small labs in remote areas, and frees up researchers through its one-touch operation. The iF July highlights that it conceals complexity behind intuitive interaction, delivers high-performance output, removes accessibility barriers for cancer screening and crop improvement.

Imabot™ EF6-CL: Professional Imaging, Anywhere



Weighing only 275g, the EF6-CL handheld wireless ultrasound system is a leap forward in portable diagnostic. The handheld ultrasound system combines mobility, accuracy, and ease of use in one sleek design. Equipped with high-channel dual probes, voice interaction, and a cross-altitude remote diagnosis cloud platform, it enables real-time and professional-grade imaging anytime anywhere. The iF Jury highlights its value in addressing medical inequality by bringing professional-grade imaging to the world’s most underserved regions. In 2025, EF6-CL proved its resilience by completing the world’s first imaging operation in the extreme high-altitude environment of Mount Everest. It also demonstrates that EF6-CL can fill the application gap in extreme environments, and combine practicality with scientific research value.

A Long-Term Commitment to Industrial Design Excellence

Organized by iF International Forum Design GmbH in Berlin, Germany, the iF Design Awards are recognized internationally as one of the world’s most prestigious design awards – often referred to as the “Oscars of the design world.” Since 2018, MGI has received 11 iF Design Awards in total for its outstanding product design. In 2018, MGI won iF Design Award for its robotic ultrasound system and genetic sequencer BGISEQ-50 for the unconventional design in refining user experience by smart integration of comprehensive biotechnology. In 2021, MGI was honored iF Design Award for genetic sequencer T7 and benchtop sequencing lab E5, followed by the genetic sequencer G99 and a portable rapid nucleic acid detector in 2023, and the high-throughput sequencer T20x2 alongside the disposable capillary blood collection device Bloomics® in 2024.

Red Dot Award has also been well acknowledged as one of the most sought-after seals of quality for good design since its establishment in 1993. MGI’s genetic sequencer T20x2 was honored with the Red Dot Product Design Award in 2024 for its perfect coordination of elite sequencing technology and visual aesthetics, and its handheld nucleic acid detector in 2023 for its compact and pleasant design, which allows easy testing for rapid response to global pandemics.

Known as a “land of ideas” and a leader in European manufacturing, Germany is widely recognized as a powerhouse of industrial design. German design emphasizes durability, efficiency, and minimalism, characterized by a blend of artistic aesthetics with engineering precision. The accumulated wins of these German design awards are strong proof of MGI’s continuous excellence in product design, balancing world-class functionality with distinguished aesthetics. Looking forward, MGI will continue to develop and innovate with the spirit of craftsmanship, offering equipment that addresses diversified lab challenges while embedding inclusive humanity behind the physical hardware.

Book a visit to MGI’s European headquarters in Berlin to experience these innovations firsthand: https://global-mgitech.com/berlin-cec/

About MGI

Founded in 2016, MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to as MGI) is committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science. As one of the few companies capable of independently developing and mass-producing clinical-grade gene sequencers, MGI empowers global users with scalable sequencing capabilities ranging from Gb to Tb levels. MGI also stands out as one of the only providers of a full-stack product portfolio that spans three core segments: SEQ ALL (short- and long-read sequencing), GLI (Generative Lab Intelligence), and Multi-Omics.

For more information, please visit MGI Tech, LinkedIn, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986929/T1.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986928/T7.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986927/ultrasound.jpg



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