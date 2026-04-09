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Nancy L. Lewis, MD, MBS, FACP, Named New Chief Scientific Officer for National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)

Immediapress
Immediapress
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COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

Accomplished medical research leader will oversee NCCN programs to advance clinical trials and improve the quality, effectiveness, and accessibility of cancer care. 

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)—an alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education—announced the selection of Nancy L. Lewis, MD, MBS, FACP, as new Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). 

Dr. Lewis is an experienced biomedical researcher with expertise in clinical trials for treating solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. She most recently served as Senior Clinical Program Leader for Novartis Pharmaceuticals, after several years as an Associate Professor for various prestigious academic cancer centers. She holds degrees from Penn State University, Temple University School of Medicine, and Rutgers University. Dr. Lewis completed residency at the University of Rochester and Fellowship at Fox Chase Cancer Center—one of NCCN’s founding Member Institutions. 

“This is a pivotal time for cancer research; there are many successes to build on yet so much still to do. Dr. Lewis is the perfect person to oversee the work we do to foster innovation and knowledge discovery that improves the lives of people with cancer,” said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, CEO, NCCN. “She will be an important asset to our leadership team as she helps us ensure our research and clinical programs continue to advance outcomes in oncology around the world.” 

Dr. Lewis has previously been honored with awards from some of the foremost cancer organizations across the country, including the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), and the American Cancer Society (ACS). 

As CSO, Dr. Lewis will assist in the NCCN Oncology Research Program (ORP) as well as key aspects of the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines
®) and NCCN Guidelines for Patients
®. She will have oversight of the NCCN Biomarkers Compendium
®; NCCN Radiation Therapy Compendium™, and NCCN Imaging Appropriate Use Criteria™. Dr. Lewis will also assist with NCCN’s Continuing Medical Education Program and with relevant global and policy initiatives. 

“I am thrilled to join the National Comprehensive Cancer Network and contribute to its extraordinary legacy of advancing high‑quality cancer care,” said Dr. Lewis. “I look forward to working with NCCN’s exceptional collaborators to tackle emerging challenges and drive innovative solutions that improve the lives of patients everywhere.” 

Dr. Lewis will succeed Dr. Denlinger who previously held the position of CSO before becoming CEO for the organization. Dr. Lewis will assume her new role in May 2026.   

About the National Comprehensive Cancer NetworkThe National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to defining and advancing quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care and prevention so all people can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation
®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information. 

Media Contact: Rachel Darwin267-622-6624darwin@nccn.org
 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2949838/NCCN_Lewis_headshot.jpg
 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2871787/NCCN_Logo.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nancy-l-lewis-md-mbs-facp-named-new-chief-scientific-officer-for-national-comprehensive-cancer-network-nccn-302734089.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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