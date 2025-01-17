OPPO Find X8 and Find X8 Pro Achieve DXOMARK Gold Battery label, setting new standards for battery life

(Adnkronos) – SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 January 2025 – OPPO Find X8 and Find X8 Pro have both earned DXOMARK’s Gold Battery Label 2025, recognising their class-leading battery performance in autonomy, charging, and efficiency. In autonomy tests, which measure a device’s battery life by conducting a series of real-life and lab tests, Find X8 Pro and Find X8 ranked first and second respectively in DXOMARK’s Ultra-Premium category, showcasing Find X8 Series’ industry-leading battery performance.

Find X8 Series: A World of Possibilities in a Single Charge

DXOMARK found Find X8 Pro demonstrates outstanding autonomy performance, with both phones receiving strong results across each testing subscore: Home/office, On the go, and Calibrated. Home/office represents the environments smartphone users typically spend most of their time. On the go testing sees DXOMARK Battery experts take the phone outdoors and perform a precisely defined set of activities, including walking, and taking the bus and subway while performing typical tasks such as streaming music, capturing photos, and recording videos. Calibrated testing involves a set of automated tasks, including making calls, playing music and video, and gaming in a controlled environment and on a fixed set of parameters. Both the OPPO Find X8 and Find X8 Pro demonstrated excellent autonomy across all tested scenarios, consistently lasting more than 3 days under moderate use. This performance reflects the rigorous testing protocol, which simulates everyday usage, alternating between static environments, such as at home or in the office, and dynamic settings, like commuting or performing outdoor activities. A phone’s overall autonomy score reflects how long the phone’s charge lasts, with Find X8 Pro’s high-capacity 5910mAh battery laying a strong foundation for excellent single-charge performance. Excelling at extended video playback, gaming, and streaming, tasks that typically result in battery anxiety, Find X8 Pro is perfect for those who demand more from their smartphone. Find X8 also achieved DXOMARK’s Gold Battery Label 2025, demonstrating impressive battery performance in all testing categories. Its high-capacity 5630 mAh cell is particularly impressive considering how thin and light it is, besting the compact flagship competition in battery capacity and performance. With breakthrough silicon-carbon battery technology and cutting-edge MediaTek Dimensity 9400 power, Find X8 Series combines maximum efficiency and minimal heat generation with an exquisitely slim, elegant design. In addition to delivering long-lasting flagship power, Find X8 Series offers versatile fast charging solutions. Both phones feature OPPO SUPERVOOCTM 80W wired charging and AIRVOOCTM 50W wireless charging, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum convenience for users, verified by DXOMARK tests. Perfectly designed to meet the needs of today’s users, whether they need a thin and light all-rounder with flagship power, or a world-class, powerhouse camera phone, Find X8 and Find X8 Pro unlock hours of entertainment, connectedness and productivity free from battery anxiety. Discover how OPPO Find X8 Series is redefining smartphone battery performance at oppo.com, and learn more about DXOMARK’s rigorous testing standards and Find X8 Series’ battery results at dxomark.com.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone – "Smiley Face" – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.