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Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc Unveils Blu Escape Offer Designed for Family Travel in Summer 2026

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
2 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc has announced the launch of its Blu Escape offer for the upcoming summer season, giving families the opportunity to enjoy a relaxing island getaway and meaningful time together. 

A perfect setting for relaxation and recreation along Bai Dai Beach. 

Set along the pristine shores of Bai Dai Beach, Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc offers a spacious, comfortable tropical retreat, where families can enjoy quality time together across a range of stylish rooms, suites, and villas, each opening to calming views of the ocean, lush gardens, or the lagoon-style pool creating the perfect backdrop for shared memories. A highlight this season is the newly refurbished villas, featuring a contemporary design, set amidst lush tropical surroundings, with generous living spaces and private pools. Each becoming a private sanctuary where families can slow down and reconnect. 

Discover a vibrant world of entertainment just moments away. 

At the heart of the experience, the Rad Family program brings loved ones together through thoughtfully curated activities designed for all ages. Families can enjoy creative playtime with kids, hands-on cooking classes, traditional games, and garden explorations, all created to inspire connection and joyful moments. The experience is further elevated with relaxing beachside picnics, offering the perfect setting to unwind and reconnect by the sea. 

Beyond the resort, endless entertainment awaits within the Phu Quoc United Center. With convenient bus access, guests are just minutes from exciting attractions including VinWonders Phu Quoc, Vinpearl Safari Phu Quoc, and Grand World Phu Quoc, where adventure, entertainment, and discovery come together for an unforgettable family escape. 

A summer of unforgettable dining experiences 

After a day of exploration, families can gather at Annex Restaurant to enjoy Vietnamese specialties, international favorites, and a dedicated RAD menu created especially for kids. The culinary journey continues with a beachfront dining experience, where ocean breezes and sunset views set the scene for meaningful family moments. For added privacy, families can also enjoy a memorable BBQ party at their own sea view villas, creating unforgettable moments together by the coast. 

Enjoy a more rewarding family getaway this summer with the Blu Escape offer, featuring up to 25% off and a complimentary room upgrade – adding greater value to your stay and creating more meaningful moments together. 

For reservations:+84 (0) 297 366 0000reservations.phuquoc.blu@radisson.com  

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986916/image1.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986917/image2.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986918/image3.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/radisson-blu-resort-phu-quoc-unveils-blu-escape-offer-designed-for-family-travel-in-summer-2026-302781087.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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