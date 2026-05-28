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Reactor Emerges from Stealth with $59M to Build the Platform for Real-Time AI Worlds

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
4 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

Funding led by Lightspeed with participation from WndrCo, Amplify Partners and others, Reactor provides the infrastructure layer for real-time generative video 

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Reactor, the developer platform for real-time generative video, today emerged from stealth with $59 million in funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from WndrCo, Amplify Partners, Sky9 Capital, FPV Ventures, and additional investors. 

Reactor is building the infrastructure layer that makes real-time world models accessible to developers, enabling a new generation of interactive AI applications across media and entertainment, physical AI, and robotics. 

World models represent a fundamental shift in AI, from a tool you prompt, into an experience you can step inside and interact with in real time. This shift unlocks a new form of media: experiences that are no longer pre-rendered, but generated dynamically and shaped by user interaction. 

Yet despite rapid advances from leading labs, no platform exists to run these models in production or allow developers to build applications on top of them at global scale. Reactor is addressing that need. 

The Reactor platform provides a unified SDK and API that allows developers to build real-time interactive applications in just a few lines of code, without needing to manage the complexity of deploying and running these systems at scale. 

“World models are redefining what AI can do, moving from systems that generate content in isolation, to ones that perceive and respond in real time,” said Alberto Taiuti, co-founder and CEO of Reactor. “We are building the critical layer between the model labs and the developers who want to create with them. This is about enabling a new form of media; one where experiences that weren’t previously possible, are generated live, and anyone can build and distribute them.” 

Reactor was co-founded by Alberto Taiuti, CEO, and Bryce Schmidtchen, CTO, both former technical leads on the Apple Vision Pro. Taiuti previously co-founded Luma AI, where he served as CTO and built the infrastructure behind one of the world’s most widely used 3D and video generation platforms. 

The broader team includes engineers and researchers from Apple, Netflix, Meta, Google, Adobe, Replicate, and Microsoft, with deep experience in graphics, real-time systems, interactive media, and scaling AI infrastructure. 

“Real-time video models are currently inaccessible to developers due to a lack of infrastructure that can reliably serve them,” said Bucky Moore, Partner at Lightspeed. “Alberto, Bryce, and the team bring a rare combination of real-time systems expertise and product vision to this problem, and we believe Reactor is well positioned to become the foundational platform in this new category.” 

Reactor is already working with partners across media and entertainment, and physical AI, with active customer demand from film and television studios, and robotics companies. 

“Every major shift in media has been driven by new tools that expand what creators can do,” said Jeffrey Katzenberg, Founding Partner at WndrCo, who will join Reactor as a board observer. “AI is a transformative moment, but the real opportunity lies in making these technologies usable at scale. Reactor is building the platform that can enable a new generation of storytelling and interactive experiences.” 

Leading world model developers are beginning to build on Reactor as an infrastructure layer for real-time systems. Overworld is leveraging the platform to support development around its interactive world models, demonstrating how these systems can evolve from research into fully usable, interactive experiences. 

“Building world models is only part of the challenge, making them usable and responsive in real time is equally critical,” said Louis Castricato, CEO at Overworld. “Reactor provides infrastructure support that helps us bring these systems to developers and users, as we work toward building a new medium of interactive entertainment you can truly inhabit.” 

Reactor’s strategic partners include Amazon Web Services (AWS), which will serve as the company’s preferred cloud provider, powering the compute infrastructure and distribution reach required to serve real-time generative video workloads at global scale. 

“Reactor’s real-time video platform demands inference infrastructure that can deliver at the speed of interaction, not just the speed of generation, and AWS is unmatched in solving for the latency, scale, and reliability that these workloads require,” said Jason Bennett, VP and Global Head of Startups and Venture Capital at AWS. “Profitable AI starts with lower-cost inference. From purpose-built chips to flexible AI services, AWS is uniquely positioned to help platforms like Reactor scale real-time generative video economically to developers everywhere.” 

The platform is available today via SDK and API. Pricing is usage-based, billed by model type. Developers can get started at reactor.inc 

About Reactor 

Reactor is the developer platform for real-time generative video. Its mission is to make real-time world models accessible to developers everywhere. Reactor is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, WndrCo, Amplify Partners, Sky9 Capital, Abstract Ventures, FPV Ventures, and additional investors, and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit reactor.inc 

Media ContactUlysses Kingulysses@kingcomms.io  

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986504/Reactor_Logo.jpg  

  

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reactor-emerges-from-stealth-with-59m-to-build-the-platform-for-real-time-ai-worlds-302783715.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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