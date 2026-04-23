Revenue crosses $20 billion mark with resilient growth of 3.1% in FY 26 in constant currency

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

Strong Large Deal wins of $14.9 Billion and healthy Free Cash Flow of $3.7 Billion

FY 27 Guidance – Revenue Growth of 1.5%-3.5%, Operating Margin of 20%-22%

BENGALURU, India, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, delivered $20,158 million in FY 26 revenues with a growth of 3.1% in constant currency. Reported IFRS operating margin was at 20.3% and adjusted1 operating margin at 21.0%. EPS growth was 11.0% in rupee terms2. Free cash flow generation was healthy at $3,733 million. TCV of large deal wins was $14.9 billion, with net new of 55%.

Q4 revenues were $5,040 million, growth of 4.1% year on year in constant currency. Q4 operating margin was at 20.9%.

“We delivered a resilient performance in FY 26 with growth of 3.1% with strong large deal wins of $14.9 billion, reflecting the robustness of our enterprise AI value proposition and market share gains in large transformation opportunities. The simplicity and strength of our AI services strategy across six areas is gaining traction in the market further strengthened by strong ecosystem AI partnerships enabling clients to get value from AI,” said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. “Our AI First value framework and differentiated Topaz Fabric, position us uniquely to deepen client trust and gain greater share of the market,” he added.

Guidance for FY27:

Key highlights:

“FY 26 was a year of disciplined execution and financial resilience reflecting in 21% adjusted operating margin and healthy free cash flow of $3.7 billion. Savings from Project Maximus enabled us to invest in strategic areas like talent, AI and sales & marketing,” saidJayesh Sanghrajka, CFO. “We remain focused on margins and cash generation as we navigate an evolving macro environment. In line with our capital allocation policy, Board has proposed a final dividend of `25 per share, which along with interim dividend and recently concluded buyback, amounts to over `37,500 crore returned to shareholders for FY 26,” he added.

Client Wins & Testimonials

Recognitions & Awards

– Brand & Corporate

– AI and Cloud Services

– Key Digital Services

– Industry & Solutions

Read more about our Awards & Recognitions here.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in 63 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release, including those concerning our future growth prospects and our future financial or operating performance, are forward looking statements intended to qualify for the ‘safe harbor’ under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid working model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes and developments in the US H-1B visa program, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity and capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, cybersecurity matters, the outcome of pending litigation and the US government investigation, and the effect of current and any future tariffs. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

NOTES:

a) The above information is extracted from the audited condensed consolidated Balance sheet and Statement of Comprehensive Income for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, which have been taken on record at the Board meeting held on April 23, 2026.

b) Includes interest income (pre-tax) of $41 million and $38 million for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025 respectively, and reversal of tax provisions amounting to $83 million and $12 million for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025 respectively. This is on account of orders received under sections 250 and 254 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 for certain assessment years.

c) Revenue growth in reported currency includes the impact of currency fluctuations. Additionally, we calculate constant currency (CC) growth by comparing current period revenues in respective local currencies converted to US$ using prior period exchange rates and comparing the same to our prior period reported revenues.

d) A Fact Sheet providing the operating metrics of the Company can be downloaded from www.infosys.com.

Notes:

IFRS-INR Press Release: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2025-2026/q4/documents/ifrs-inr-press-release.pdf



Fact sheet: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2025-2026/q4/documents/fact-sheet.pdf



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