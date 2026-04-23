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Strider Launches Agentic Operating System to Power Next Generation of Strategic Intelligence

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
3 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

New intelligence operating system unifies intelligence delivery across Strider’s products to transform complex global data into decision-ready insights 

LONDON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Strider Technologies, Inc. (“Strider”), the leading provider of strategic intelligence, today announced the launch of its agentic operating system, a centralised intelligence orchestration layer that sits across Strider’s data, models, and products, transforming how organisations access, interpret, and act on strategic intelligence. 

Designed as an agentic data refinery built on Strider’s proprietary data and analytical methodologies, the operating system continuously ingests, refines, and synthesises vast amounts of global, unstructured data into actionable, strategic intelligence across people, organisations, and networks. 

For Strider, this represents a shift from delivering intelligence as data to delivering intelligence as clear, structured, and decision-ready outputs. The new agentic operating system surfaces what matters, why it matters, and what action could be taken, enabling faster and more confident decision-making. 

“Strider’s agentic operating system is the realisation of our vision to build the intelligence system organisations rely on to understand and navigate global competition,” said Greg Levesque, CEO and Co-Founder of Strider. “In today’s information age, data is a core factor of production alongside land, labour, and capital. By creating an agentic data refinery built upon our proprietary analytical methodologies, Strider OS is able to continually ingest global data and transform it into decision-ready strategic intelligence in real time for organisational leaders to act with clarity and confidence.” 

Strider OS is powered by Strider’s global data foundation and AI-driven infrastructure, enabling access to billions of data points and synthesising them into prioritised, explainable insights. The system is designed to reduce cognitive load for users while maintaining transparency through traceable sourcing and structured outputs. 

“Strider OS reflects a fundamental evolution in how we deliver strategic intelligence,” said Eric Levesque, President and Co-Founder of Strider. “Our new agentic operating system enables us to fully leverage our data at scale, improving the depth of the insights we deliver to organisations. Also, by designing for varying levels of user maturity, Strider ensures that its capabilities are accessible to new users while remaining powerful enough for sophisticated, mission-critical use cases across sectors and around the world.” 

The launch also establishes the foundation for a new generation of AI-native capabilities and applications, expanding Strider’s ability to support a broad range of economic security use cases across global industry, government, and academia. Importantly, Strider OS will also allow users across the spectrum—from beginner analysts to experienced intelligence professionals and power users—to use Strider’s strategic intelligence platform in a simplified and intuitive way, with a workflow tailored to their specific needs. 

Strider will roll out Strider OS through a phased approach, beginning with internal enablement and select design partners, followed by targeted feature releases and broader platform integration. 

Learn more about Strider’s agentic operating system here. 

About StriderStrider is the leading strategic intelligence company empowering organisations to secure and advance their technology and innovation. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology alongside proprietary methodologies, Strider transforms publicly available data into critical insights. This strategic intelligence enables organisations to proactively address and respond to risks associated with state-sponsored intellectual property theft, targeted talent acquisition, and third-party partners. Strider has operations in 16 countries around the globe with offices in Salt Lake City, UT; Washington, DC; London; Tokyo; and Sydney. 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1161446/5932850/New_Strider_Logo.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/strider-launches-agentic-operating-system-to-power-next-generation-of-strategic-intelligence-302750892.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

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