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Tech. For Family: CHERY VPD World Premiere Concludes, Ushering in a Warm Era of Intelligent Parking

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
1 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

BEIJING, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On April 22, CHERY VPD made its world premiere under the theme “Tech. For Family,” introducing two core functions: One-Tap Departure and One-Step Homecoming. Powered by end-to-end large model technology, it addresses global parking pain points—93% of drivers suffer from parking difficulties. 

One-Tap Departure lets your car come to you. With a single tap on the app, the vehicle autonomously navigates out of parking spaces, actively finding the user. Facing complex conditions, its gaming-grade intelligence enables smooth, active avoidance without sudden braking. 

One-Step Homecoming frees users after a long day. Upon entering a residential garage, drivers simply exit and activate parking via the app. The car independently searches for spaces, re-planning if occupied, returning precious time to families. 

At the event, Executive Aaron Zheng demonstrated VPD’s prowess by conquering extreme narrow spaces alongside overseas media, showcasing Chinese intelligent manufacturing’s reliability. Real-world tests confirmed dynamic yielding to pedestrians and seamless obstacle avoidance. 

Announced to launch on TIGGO 7 and TIGGO 8 models in the Middle East and Southeast Asia in 2026, CHERY VPD transforms mobility. When cars learn to care, every departure is peace of mind and every return home is warmth. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2963980/3RS9449.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tech-for-family-chery-vpd-world-premiere-concludes-ushering-in-a-warm-era-of-intelligent-parking-302751391.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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