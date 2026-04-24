Shanghai Electric Highlights AI-Driven Integration of Energy and Industry at Hannover Messe 2026

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

HANNOVER, Germany, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Shanghai Electric (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727), a global leader in providing integrated solutions for the energy and industrial sectors, is exhibiting at Hannover Messe 2026 under the theme of “Interlocking Energy and Industry,” showcasing its green energy products, integrated energy solutions, and AI-enabled industrial application scenarios.

Against the backdrop of Europe’s energy transition and the rising demand for AI adoption in manufacturing, Shanghai Electric aims to explore more opportunities for in-depth cooperation. It features four exhibition zones at Hannover Messe 2026: “AI for Industry,” “Zero-Carbon Parks,” “POWER to X,” and “IIoT Digital Foundation,” showcasing multi-scenario solutions and real-world international project deployments that demonstrate Shanghai Electric’s integrated strength in driving synergistic industrial chain development across its two core sectors of energy and industry.

Digital & AI integration: a new blueprint for industrial upgrading

In the “AI for Industry” exhibition zone, Shanghai Electric unveiled its “StarCloud Intelligent Manufacturing” series, which includes nearly 40 AI models and intelligent agents, covering three major manufacturing scenarios—R&D and Design, Production and Manufacturing, and Operation and Maintenance—to drive the intelligent upgrading of the manufacturing industry.

The “Mobile Factory” product, centered on containerized modular equipment and integrating AI with digital twin technology, enables remote maintenance and smart scheduling. It has already carried out maintenance and emergency repair missions in multiple overseas projects, including South Korea, Indonesia, and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, its self-developed Industrial Internet Platform provides digital transformation solutions for manufacturing plants across 13 industries, including the energy and industrial sectors, and has connected over 460,000 devices.

Shanghai Electric’s self-developed bipedal humanoid robot, “Suyuan,” also made a global appearance at the event. Equipped with self-developed high-performance joints and intelligent control systems, it is capable of operating in complex industrial scenarios and empowering traditional industrial manufacturing.

Green energy: a new benchmark for zero-carbon parks

Leveraging its “Energy + Industry” synergies, Shanghai Electric is developing replicable zero-carbon park solutions. The company provides full-cycle customized services from planning to operation, coupled with its in-house products that cover over half of the core equipment needed, including wind, solar, storage, hydrogen, microgrids, and multi-energy coupling systems.

In the “Zero-Carbon Parks” zone, Shanghai Electric showcased its green technology leadership across wind, solar, and energy storage:

Spearheading the new frontier of green hydrogen and green fuels

Leveraging its full-chain capabilities in new energy, smart grids, and green chemicals, Shanghai Electric has built core technologies and equipment covering the entire green fuel value chain. Shanghai Electric provides fully customized, end-to-end solutions for three major green fuels including green methanol, green ammonia, and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which are tailored to different resource conditions and market demands.

Shanghai Electric’s Taonan project in Jilin, China’s first green methanol demonstration project, has achieved full-process EU ISCC certification. In March 2026, its first batch of green methanol products was bunkered to the CMA CGM vessel “OSMIUM” at Shanghai Yangshan Port.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2964801/2026Hannover.mp4Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346204/5934578/Shanghai_Electric_logo.jpg



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shanghai-electric-highlights-ai-driven-integration-of-energy-and-industry-at-hannover-messe-2026-302752443.html



Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

—

immediapress/pr-newswire