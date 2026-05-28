21.2 C
Firenze
giovedì 28 Maggio 2026
Segnala a Zazoom - Blog Directory
spot_img

Sino Biological’s Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Supports Tencent AI for Life Sciences Lab’s Protein Design Study Published in Nature Communications

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
1 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

HOUSTON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sino Biological, Inc. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 301047.SZ) has announced that its gene synthesis and cell-free protein expression workflow was used in a recent study by Tencent AI for Life Sciences Lab published in Nature Communications, enabling rapid validation of AI-designed proteins with improved activity, stability, and multifunctionality. 

Bridging AI Protein Design and Experimental Validation 

Artificial intelligence has accelerated protein amino acid sequence design; however, translating these computational designs into functional proteins remains a key challenge in protein engineering. Protein activity, stability, folding, and expression are influenced by complex structural and biochemical factors, often causing discrepancies between in silico predictions and experiments. 

To address this gap, the study introduced an Ontology Reinforcement Iteration (ORI) framework, integrating protein ontology with reinforcement learning from wet-lab feedback. Experimental data, including protein expression levels and functional activity, were continuously fed back into the model enabling iterative optimization of protein sequences and improved design accuracy. 

Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Accelerates the AI Design Loop 

The researchers subsequently utilized Sino Biological’s XPressMAX™ Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Kit to enable rapid protein expression and functional screening. Protein-coding sequences cloned into the kit’s expression vector and added to the proprietary cell-free reaction system supported rapid design–build–test cycles. 

Using this workflow, the team engineered a lysozyme with over 100-fold higher activity than the natural enzyme, developed a thermostable chitinase retaining activity at 85°C, and expressed bifunctional enzymes with improved performance compared with naturally occurring multifunctional enzymes. 

XPressMAX™Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Kit 

Key features include: 

About Sino Biological 

Sino Biological is an international reagent supplier and CRO service provider specializing in recombinant protein production and antibody development. With the US-based Center for Bioprocessing (C4B) in Houston and SignalChem Biotech (part of Sino Biological) in Canada, Sino Biological delivers tailored, localized solutions to meet diverse research needs worldwide. Serving researchers in over 90 countries, the company maintains a stringent quality management system across all products. 

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:Sino Biological, Inc.gmo@sinobiological.cn www.sinobiological.com
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sino-biologicals-cell-free-protein-synthesis-supports-tencent-ai-for-life-sciences-labs-protein-design-study-published-in-nature-communications-302784203.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

immediapress/pr-newswire

© Riproduzione riservata

spot_img

Notizie correlate

Immediapress

Aphranel® MagiCCrystal CaHA Filler Achieves EU MDR Certification as a Premium Regenerative Injectable

Immediapress

Huawei Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for the Fourth Year in a Row

Immediapress

Aokah Compresses Fortune 500 GCC Site Selection From 10 Weeks to Less Than One Week, Earns HFS Hot Tech Designation for AI-Native Services-as-Software Model

Immediapress

BE OPEN announces the awardees of the First, Second and Third Prizes in DESIGN EQUALITY with Innovation Competition in support of the UN SDGs

Immediapress

ENGWE Introduces O Series Full-Performance Folding E-Bikes for Urban Mobility Without Compromise

Immediapress

Nordic Semiconductor brings AI-assisted development to the entire product lifecycle

Immediapress

Solo Stove, Maker of the World’s Most Popular Smokeless Fire Pit, Brings Major Brand Expansion Across Fire, Cooking, and Cooling to European Consumers

Immediapress

Crystal Lagoons Launches New 500 m² Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons™ Model, Marking the End of the Commercial Swimming Pool Era

Immediapress

Ribo Announces Phase 2 Clinical Trial Submission to EMA, Further Advancing siRNA Therapeutics in Thromboembolic Disease

Immediapress

ROLLER Partners with Adyen to Empower Over 3,000 Venues with Fast, Embedded Financing through Capital

Immediapress

IGEL Brings Now & Next Workspace & Endpoint Security Summits to Five European Cities

Immediapress

Artlist and Secret Level Partner with Legendary Horror Producer Steven Schneider for Landmark AI-Hybrid Feature Film, ‘Terrarium’

Carica altri
Firenze
pioggia moderata
21.2 ° C
22.1 °
19.8 °
68 %
0.9kmh
40 %
Gio
31 °
Ven
31 °
Sab
31 °
Dom
29 °
Lun
29 °

Ultimi articoli

SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

VIDEO NEWS

Video news

in evidenza

Adnkronos (2262)ultimora (1169)Video Adnkronos (353)ImmediaPress (252)lavoro (111)salute (93)
Testata giornalistica iscritta al numero 2/2021
del Registro Stampa del Tribunale di Livorno
Sede legale: Via Cairoli, 30 - 57123 Livorno redazione@corrieretoscano.it

Cookie Policy - Privacy Policy

AREZZO
EMPOLI
GROSSETO
LIVORNO
LUCCA

MASSA CARRARA
PISA
PISTOIA
PRATO
SIENA

Pubblicità sulle nostre testate?

Copyright © Citycomm - p.iva 01950750495 | Tutti i diritti sono riservati