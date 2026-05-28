22.8 C
Firenze
giovedì 28 Maggio 2026
Segnala a Zazoom - Blog Directory
spot_img

Veeva Quality Cloud Advances Manufacturing Operations for Kindeva

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
2 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

Global CDMO will unify sites on single quality platform for greater efficiency and scalability 

BARCELONA, Spain, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Kindeva is adopting Veeva Quality Cloud to modernize its manufacturing operations, bringing together its global network of sites onto a single cloud platform. With Veeva QualityDocs, Veeva QMS, Veeva Training, and Veeva LearnGxP, Kindeva is building a scalable technology foundation that can meet new customer requirements as the business continues its growth trajectory. 

“Kindeva partnered with Veeva to further its mission of developing and manufacturing therapies that can deliver a better tomorrow for patients,” said Melanie Cerullo, chief quality officer at Kindeva. “Implementing Veeva Quality Cloud will enhance our quality management infrastructure to enable greater standardization, real-time visibility across operations, more efficient collaboration, and secure information exchange with our customers. By ensuring compliance with global regulatory requirements, Veeva Quality Cloud will help Kindeva to deliver high-quality products at scale and drive operational efficiency across the value chain.” 

Veeva Quality Cloud will standardize and unify Kindeva’s business processes. By connecting quality assurance (QA) and training, the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) can operate more efficiently and eliminate data silos. The platform will enable Kindeva to better service clients and support growth across regions and therapeutic areas, as the organization advances its fill-finish operations. 

“Veeva is a key partner in realizing our digital quality vision, helping to simplify our systems infrastructure across the business and ensure data integrity,” said Prakash Pandian, chief information officer at Kindeva. “With Veeva Quality Cloud, we can deliver standard global procedures that increase site productivity and create value for our business, customers, and patients.” 

Veeva Quality Cloud unifies quality processes, connects applications, and drives collaboration to reduce cycle time and maximize efficiency. To learn more about Veeva Quality Cloud for CDMOs, visit veeva.com/eu/Quality-CDMO. 

About Veeva SystemsVeeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, AI, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu. 

Veeva Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva’s products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 13 and 14), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov. 

  

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo_v2.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veeva-quality-cloud-advances-manufacturing-operations-for-kindeva-302783986.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

immediapress/pr-newswire

© Riproduzione riservata

spot_img

Notizie correlate

Immediapress

Fox ESS Announces Its Rebrand Ahead of SNEC Exhibition, Unveiling A New Brand Journey

Immediapress

PeproMene Bio Announces Oral Presentation at EHA 2026 Highlighting Favorable Safety and Durable Responses with PMB-CT01 (BAFF-R CAR T-Cell Therapy) in B-cell Lymphomas, Including...

Immediapress

Gaetano Iusi lancia il romanzo formativo «La Soglia Del Desiderio»

Immediapress

Infosys and Roland-Garros Serve Up AI-Powered Digital Fan Experiences, Extend Partnership Through 2031

Immediapress

Landmark Study Published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Surgery Validates Bridge to Life’s VitaSmart™ HOPE Perfusion System as a Superior...

Immediapress

Sino Biological’s Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Supports Tencent AI for Life Sciences Lab’s Protein Design Study Published in Nature Communications

Immediapress

Omdia Q1 2026: Hisense Strengthens Global Leadership in 100-inch+ TVs

Immediapress

Aphranel® MagiCCrystal CaHA Filler Achieves EU MDR Certification as a Premium Regenerative Injectable

Immediapress

Huawei Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for the Fourth Year in a Row

Immediapress

Aokah Compresses Fortune 500 GCC Site Selection From 10 Weeks to Less Than One Week, Earns HFS Hot Tech Designation for AI-Native Services-as-Software Model

Immediapress

BE OPEN announces the awardees of the First, Second and Third Prizes in DESIGN EQUALITY with Innovation Competition in support of the UN SDGs

Immediapress

ENGWE Introduces O Series Full-Performance Folding E-Bikes for Urban Mobility Without Compromise

Carica altri
Firenze
pioggia leggera
22.8 ° C
26.2 °
22.8 °
73 %
1.5kmh
75 %
Gio
31 °
Ven
31 °
Sab
32 °
Dom
30 °
Lun
31 °

Ultimi articoli

SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

VIDEO NEWS

Video news

in evidenza

Adnkronos (2317)ultimora (1198)Video Adnkronos (360)ImmediaPress (258)lavoro (115)salute (94)
Testata giornalistica iscritta al numero 2/2021
del Registro Stampa del Tribunale di Livorno
Sede legale: Via Cairoli, 30 - 57123 Livorno redazione@corrieretoscano.it

Cookie Policy - Privacy Policy

AREZZO
EMPOLI
GROSSETO
LIVORNO
LUCCA

MASSA CARRARA
PISA
PISTOIA
PRATO
SIENA

Pubblicità sulle nostre testate?

Copyright © Citycomm - p.iva 01950750495 | Tutti i diritti sono riservati