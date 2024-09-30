fbpx
Ottobre 2024, uscite PC e console: il ritorno di Dragon Ball e Silent Hill

(Adnkronos) – Ottobre 2024 si preannuncia come un mese di grande fermento nel mondo dei videogiochi, con uscite di rilievo che attireranno l’attenzione di molti appassionati. Si prospettano scontri epici in Sonic x Shadow Generations e Call of Duty Black Ops 6, avventure coinvolgenti in Metaphor ReFantazio, combattimenti adrenalinici in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero e brividi di terrore con il ritorno di Silent Hill 2. Questi sono solo alcuni dei titoli più attesi, che insieme a molte altre novità, promettono di soddisfare i gusti di ogni tipo di giocatore. 
1 ottobre
 Master Detective Archives Rain Code Plus (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Throne and Liberty (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) 
3 ottobre
 Kill Knight (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) MechWarrior 5 Clans (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) 
4 ottobre
 Until Dawn (PS5, PC) Sword Art Online Fractured Daydreams (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) 
8 ottobre
 Diablo IV Vessel of Hatred (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) Silent Hill 2 (PS5, PC) 
10 ottobre
 Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time (Switch) Sky Oceans Wings For Hire (PC, console) 
11 ottobre
 Dragon Ball Sparking Zero (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Metaphor ReFantazio (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Starship Troopers Extermination (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Transformers Galactic Trials (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) Undisputed (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) 
15 ottobre
 Just Dance 2025 Edition (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch) Neva (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) New World Aeternum (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) 
17 ottobre
 Age of Empires Mobile (iOS, Android) A Quiet Place The Road Ahead (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) 
18 ottobre
 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutants Unleashed (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) Unknown 9 Awakening (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) 
21 ottobre
 Worshippers of Cthulu (PC) 
22 ottobre
 Fantasy Friends Dream Worlds (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) Forest Hills The Last Year (PC) 
23 ottobre
 Zero Sievert (PC) 
24 ottobre
 Romancing Saga 2 Revenge of the Seven (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) Shin Chan Shiro and the Coal Town (Switch, PC) 
25 ottobre
 Call of Duty Black Ops 6 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) Sonic x Shadow Generations (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) Ys X Nordics (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) 
29 ottobre
 Life is Strange Double Exposure (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) 
31 ottobre
 Clock Tower: Rewind (PS5, PS4, Switch) Shadows of the Damned Hell Remastered (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) Dragon Age The Veilguard (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered (PS5, PC) —tecnologiawebinfo@adnkronos.com (Web Info)

