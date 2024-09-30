Ottobre 2024, uscite PC e console: il ritorno di Dragon Ball e Silent Hill

(Adnkronos) – Ottobre 2024 si preannuncia come un mese di grande fermento nel mondo dei videogiochi, con uscite di rilievo che attireranno l’attenzione di molti appassionati. Si prospettano scontri epici in Sonic x Shadow Generations e Call of Duty Black Ops 6, avventure coinvolgenti in Metaphor ReFantazio, combattimenti adrenalinici in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero e brividi di terrore con il ritorno di Silent Hill 2. Questi sono solo alcuni dei titoli più attesi, che insieme a molte altre novità, promettono di soddisfare i gusti di ogni tipo di giocatore.
1 ottobre
Master Detective Archives Rain Code Plus (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Throne and Liberty (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
3 ottobre
Kill Knight (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) MechWarrior 5 Clans (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
4 ottobre
Until Dawn (PS5, PC) Sword Art Online Fractured Daydreams (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
8 ottobre
Diablo IV Vessel of Hatred (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) Silent Hill 2 (PS5, PC)
10 ottobre
Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time (Switch) Sky Oceans Wings For Hire (PC, console)
11 ottobre
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Metaphor ReFantazio (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Starship Troopers Extermination (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Transformers Galactic Trials (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) Undisputed (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
15 ottobre
Just Dance 2025 Edition (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch) Neva (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) New World Aeternum (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
17 ottobre
Age of Empires Mobile (iOS, Android) A Quiet Place The Road Ahead (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch)
18 ottobre
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutants Unleashed (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) Unknown 9 Awakening (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
21 ottobre
Worshippers of Cthulu (PC)
22 ottobre
Fantasy Friends Dream Worlds (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) Forest Hills The Last Year (PC)
23 ottobre
Zero Sievert (PC)
24 ottobre
Romancing Saga 2 Revenge of the Seven (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) Shin Chan Shiro and the Coal Town (Switch, PC)
25 ottobre
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) Sonic x Shadow Generations (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) Ys X Nordics (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
29 ottobre
Life is Strange Double Exposure (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
31 ottobre
Clock Tower: Rewind (PS5, PS4, Switch) Shadows of the Damned Hell Remastered (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) Dragon Age The Veilguard (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered (PS5, PC) —tecnologiawebinfo@adnkronos.com (Web Info)
