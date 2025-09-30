19.9 C
Firenze
martedì 30 Settembre 2025
Segnala a Zazoom - Blog Directory
spot_img

‘Milano con gli occhi di Leonardo’, Italian art and science come together in Tokyo

Video News
REDAZIONE
REDAZIONE
Corriere Toscano
Meno di 1 ' di lettura

(Adnkronos) – The Bracco Foundation brings the photographic exhibition ‘Milano con gli occhi di Leonardo’ (‘Milan through the eyes of Leonardo’ ) to the Italian Embassy in Tokyo. The exhibition, featuring photographs taken by five young female photographers trained at the Accademia Teatro alla Scala, offers a contemporary and innovative view of places in Milan linked to the Renaissance master Leonardo Da Vinci. On the same day, a meeting entitled ‘Dialogue between Japan and Italy on science, culture and longevity’ was held, a discussion promoted by the Italian Embassy in Tokyo between Italian and Japanese experts on how science and culture can contribute to improving quality of life. —culturawebinfo@adnkronos.com (Web Info)

© Riproduzione riservata

spot_img

Notizie correlate

Carica altri
Firenze
cielo sereno
19.9 ° C
21.2 °
18.7 °
69 %
0.6kmh
7 %
Mar
22 °
Mer
19 °
Gio
18 °
Ven
20 °
Sab
17 °

Ultimi articoli

SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

VIDEO NEWS

Video news

in evidenza

Gaza (12)Almanacco (12)Serie C (12)campionato (11)arresto (10)carabinieri (9)
Testata giornalistica iscritta al numero 2/2021
del Registro Stampa del Tribunale di Livorno
Sede legale: Via Cairoli, 30 - 57123 Livorno redazione@corrieretoscano.it

Cookie Policy - Privacy Policy

AREZZO
EMPOLI
GROSSETO
LIVORNO
LUCCA

MASSA CARRARA
PISA
PISTOIA
PRATO
SIENA

Pubblicità sulle nostre testate?

Copyright © Citycomm - p.iva 01950750495 | Tutti i diritti sono riservati