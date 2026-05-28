/C O R R E C T I O N — Solo Stove/

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In the news release, Solo Stove, Maker of the World’s Most Popular Smokeless Fire Pit, Brings Major Brand Expansion Across Fire, Cooking, and Cooling to European Consumers, issued 28-May-2026 by Solo Stove over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Solo Stove expands its European presence with new products across fire, cooking, and cooling — elevating any outdoor occasion with their new Summit Series Smokeless Fire Pits, Steelfire™ Stainless Steel Griddles, and Windchill™ A/C and Misting Cool Boxes.

GRAPEVINE, Texas, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Solo Stove, the brand known for creating the world’s most popular smokeless fire pits, today announced the next phase of its European expansion with the addition of the all new Summit Smokeless Fire Pit, Steelfire™ Stainless Steel Griddle, and Windchill™ Cool Box, each available in multiple sizes to fit any garden setup or on-the-go occasion. Each product reflects the brand’s latest innovations in portability, built with world-class quality and the durability European consumers expect from their outdoor gear.

New research commissioned by Solo Stove found that over 60% of European consumers spend time in their outdoor spaces multiple times a week, and three in four say they enjoy spending that time with family and friends. For Solo Stove, the opportunity is clear: help people create meaningful outdoor moments wherever they gather, with a complete lineup that offers a right-sized solution for every occasion. The brand’s expanded European portfolio now spans fire, cooking, and cooling, building on its leadership in smokeless fire pits while giving European hosts the tools to elevate their outdoor experience.

The New European Product Lineup

Summit Series Smokeless Fire Pits



At the center of the launch is the Summit Series, Solo Stove’s most advanced generation of smokeless fire pits and a new benchmark for garden fire experiences. Featuring patent-pending Quick-Strike Technology for fast, easy lighting and Solo Stove’s enhanced Signature Flame™, the series delivers a taller, brighter, and more mesmerizing fire. Available in two sizes, 19.5″ (seats 4-6 people) and 24″ (seats 5-7 people), the Summit™ Series is a class-defining lineup with a fit for every outdoor space.

Steelfire™ Stainless Steel Griddle



Solo Stove’s Steelfire™ Griddle lineup gives hosts a chef-grade outdoor cooking experience at any scale. Available in 22″ and 30″, both sizes feature a proprietary stainless cooking surface and the brand’s patent-pending Racetrack Burner for unmatched edge-to-edge even heat and zero-to-sear performance in just seven minutes.

Windchill™ A/C and Misting Cool Box



The first cool box that keeps both you and your drinks cold, the Windchill™ A/C and Misting Cool Box brings integrated personal A/C misting technology to any outdoor setting; available in 45L and 28L to suit every occasion.

“We see tremendous growth potential in Europe, and bringing our expanded portfolio to this market is a statement of how committed we are to European consumers,” said John Larson, CEO of Solo Brands. “This lineup gives hosts complete control over their entire garden experience; whether they’re spending an afternoon outside with the kids or hosting friends for an evening around the fire, Solo Stove now has everything they need to elevate that experience from start to finish.”

The Summit™ Series — 19.5″ (€399.99) and 24″ (€499.99) — and Windchill™ 47 (€549.99) are available now. The Steelfire™ 30 (€899.99) will be available for purchase mid-June, and the Steelfire™ 22 (€399.99) and Windchill™ 30 (€399.99) will be available for purchase mid-July. For more information and to shop the full collection, visit SoloStove.com.

About Solo BrandsSolo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX and operating in Europe through its subsidiary Solo Brands Europe BV in Rotterdam, Netherlands, is a leading omnichannel lifestyle brand company. Leveraging e-commerce, strategic retail partnerships, and physical retail stores, Solo Brands offers innovative, premium products across four outdoor lifestyle brands: Solo Stove—expanding its lineup to offer a larger variety of outdoor lifestyle products—known for the world’s most popular smokeless fire pits including the all-new Summit 24™ and Infinity Flame™ Propane Fire Pits, award-winning pizza ovens, the new innovative Windchill™ Cool Box, the new premium Steelfire™ Griddle, and outdoor accessories; Chubbies, a premium casual apparel and activewear brand; ISLE, a maker of inflatable and hard paddle boards; and Oru Kayak, innovator of origami folding kayaks.

Contact:Brody Gordonbrody.gordon@finnpartners.com



Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2989251/SOLO_STOVE__Brand_Expansion.jpg Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2949105/Solo_Stove_Logo.jpg

Correction: An earlier version of this release incorrectly included US product page hyperlinks. European product page hyperlinks are now included.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solo-stove-maker-of-the-worlds-most-popular-smokeless-fire-pit-brings-major-brand-expansion-across-fire-cooking-and-cooling-to-european-consumers-302783803.html



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