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/DISREGARD RELEASE: Geotab Inc./

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
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COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

We are advised by Geotab Inc. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, Geotab launches new product families for European fleets at Connect Europe, issued 18-May-2026 over PR Newswire. It was distributed in error or contained information that is no longer accurate.  

 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

immediapress/pr-newswire

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