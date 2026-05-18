/DISREGARD RELEASE: Geotab Inc./

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We are advised by Geotab Inc. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, Geotab launches new product families for European fleets at Connect Europe, issued 18-May-2026 over PR Newswire. It was distributed in error or contained information that is no longer accurate.

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