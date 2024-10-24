fbpx
Errante is Integrated with TradingView

Immediapress
(Adnkronos) – LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Errante is excited to announce our direct integration with TradingView, the world’s largest charting platform and community for traders. You can now trade with Errante directly from TradingView charts. Errante offers MT4, MT5, cTrader, and now TradingView cutting-edge trading platforms, providing access to global markets and analytics. TradingView Benefits: Trusted by 60 million traders Join the largest social network for traders in the world Advanced charting & trading directly from the TradingView platform 400+ built-in indicators and strategies A variety of market alerts available on any device Pine Script™ to create custom indicators and strategies 
 About Errante  Errante is a multi-award winning, regulated online broker committed to providing top-tier services, building lasting and trusting relationships with clients. Led by a group of industry experts with decades of experience with an immaculate track record. At the cornerstone of its business philosophy are the strong qualities of honesty, transparency, and integrity. Its vision is to set a new standard for online trading, where the clients come first. “Trading Made Personal” is not just the logo but also the modus operandi across the company. Errante aims to provide top-quality personal support to its clients and partners, ensuring a fast and reliable trading environment.     Errante’s recent awards this year alone are for Best IB/Affiliate Programme LATAM, Best IB/Affiliate Programme Global, and Best Trading Experience.  Errante offers an unparalleled ultra-fast market execution with competitive spreads. Errante prides itself on the security and integrity of its products, and trading technology, as well as the safeguarding of clients’ funds, which are held in top-tier credit institutions.   To further protect our clients, we have added an extra layer of safety, which allows us to protect clients’ funds even more. Errante’s Insurance Program safeguards its liabilities up to €1,000,000 from market leading insurance brokers. Errante offers various trading platforms, whilst also offering multiple account types to cater for each client’s personal needs with highly competitive spreads and zero commissions. Errante also offers an array of deposit methods with zero funding cost to clients. Welcome to Errante. We are trading made personal.  For a step-to-step guide on how to get started with Errante & TradingView, click here:https://errante.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Errante_Trading-View_PDF_V05.pdf
 To register with Errante, click here: https://errante.com/
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/errante-is-integrated-with-tradingview-302285997.html
 —immediapresswebinfo@adnkronos.com (Web Info)

