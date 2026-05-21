Fruit Attraction 2026 on Track as Exhibition Space Tops 90% Capacity

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

The 18th edition of the International Fruit and Vegetable Trade Fair will be held from 6 to 8 October at the IFEMA Trade Fair Centre in Madrid.

MADRID, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — From 6–8 October, Fruit Attraction will once again turn Madrid into the world’s leading meeting point for the fruit and vegetable sector. Organized by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX (Spanish Federation of Producers and Exporters of Fruits, Vegetables, Flowers and Live Plants), the fair is already over 90% booked ahead of opening. The information was shared by Fruit Attraction’s Director María José Sánchez during the presentation of its 18th edition, attended by Cecilio Peregrín and Ignacio Antequera, President and Director of FEPEX, respectively, and María Naranjo, Director of the Food Industry at ICEX (Spanish Institute for Foreign Trade).

The net exhibition space allocated to date amounts 72,000 m2, just 2,000 m2 away from year’s total occupancy, with companies from63 countries are already confirmed. All in all, the forecasts for the next edition are very optimistic with participation figures of more than 2,500 companies, 80,000 m2 of fresh fruit and vegetable produce on offer and an attendance of more than 121,000 professionals from 150 countries.

Fruit Attraction 2026 will take 10 halls (over162,000 m2) keeping last year’s distribution and sectorization to make it easier for industry professionals to visit. The odd-numbered halls 3, 5, 7 and 9, will host the national offer, as well as Innova&Tech. The even-numbered halls -4, 6, 8, 10, 12 and 14 will host the international offer including Europe, America, Africa, Asia etc, as well as the Fresh Food Logistics area, which will be in hall 4. In addition, the exhibition offer, most of the halls will have an Auxiliary Industry area, ensuring the representation of the sector’s entire value chain.

Potato will be this year’s featured product, reflecting its status as a strategic sector for food security and healthy eating.

The trade fair is once again promoting the Organic Tour, a specially signposted route within Fruit Attraction that will give greater visibility to companies promoting organically certified products.

In addition, Fruit Attraction will be offering a platform for international promotion and expansion with the ‘International Buyers Programme’ which, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, ICEX and FEPEX, will invite 700 major buyers, retail purchasing managers, importers and wholesalers from more than 50 countries to the event. The ‘Guest Importing Countries’ programme, which this year is to feature China and the United Arab Emirates, also stands out in this context.

For the third year running, Fruit Attraction will present the Best Stand Awards, sponsored by WAH Show. The awards recognize the stands that stick out for their creativity, design and commitment to sustainability across four categories: Most Original Stand, Best Stand Design, Most Sustainable Stand and Visitors’ Favorite Stand.

Once again, Fruit Attraction is launching the Innovation Hubs Awards, which will reward the best project, product or service for the industry, always assessing the criteria of innovation, sustainability, applied technology and knowledge. As in previous years, all the entries will be exhibited in theInnovation Hubarea over the three days of the fair.

Fruit Attraction will once again be a focal point for knowledge across its various forums, offering a comprehensive programme of technical seminars covering a broad mix of topics and featuring high-caliber speakers and participants. The programme will include the Avocado Congress and the Biofruit Congress, among others.

The fair, organised by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, will be held at the trade fair centre from Tuesday 6 to Thursday 8 October, from 9.30 am to 7 pm and until 5 pm on the last day.

Media contacts:Lucas Farioli: lfarioli@ifema.esHelena Valera: evalera@ifema.es

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