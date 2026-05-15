Gather Momentum, Lead Cross-Border Prosperity —- 2026 HOTELEX Shanghai Concludes Successfully, Unlocking New Opportunities for the Global Hotel & Catering Industry

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

SHANGHAI, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — From 30th March to 2nd April 2026, the 34th Shanghai International Hospitality Equipment & Foodservice Expo (HOTELEX Shanghai 2026) successfully concluded at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). As a core cluster exhibition of the Tourism Plus Shanghai and an annual weathervane of the global hotel and catering industry, this expo, relied on a super scale of 400,000 square meters and a strong lineup of 4,018 high-quality global exhibitors, setting a new high of 303,576 professional visitors.

The expo covers a full range of exhibition categories including hotel supplies, catering equipment, coffee and tea, baking and desserts, food raw materials, supply chain services, and central kitchen equipment. It has achieved significant breakthroughs in overseas layout, becoming a core bridge connecting global hotel and catering resources and promoting cross-border cooperation, and building a high-quality platform for overseas practitioners to enter the Chinese market and explore global business opportunities.

The expo saw a remarkable rise in international participation, with the overseas segment standing out as a major highlight. A total of 18,431 overseas visitors attended, marking a 48.08% increase year-on-year and covering 189 countries and regions, led by Malaysia, South Korea and Russia. To meet global demand, three business matching sessions focused on Malaysia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East/North America, connecting 117 buyers from 23 countries with 81 domestic exhibitors. Collaborating closely with industry associations and leading enterprises worldwide, the expo organized 46 targeted buyer groups comprising 4,323 VIP purchasers, including major international buyers from Argentina, Australia, Germany and the United States, forming an efficient cross-border business ecosystem.

Beyond efficient overseas business matching and high-quality buyer resources, the expo also served as a comprehensive experience and exchange platform. It featured 13 themed exhibition areas, linking professional exhibitions with the consumer market. Meanwhile, 33 high-end forums gathered 495 industry leaders to share cutting-edge trends, alongside 17 international competitions for global professionals. Supported by 392 media partners, the expo recorded over 329 million online exposures, further enhancing its global influence.

HOTELEX Shanghai 2027 will be held again at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) from 30th March to 2nd April 2027. We sincerely invite global hotel and catering industry practitioners, purchasers and investors to gather in Shanghai to attend the industry event and seize cross-border business opportunities.

Booth Inquiry:Alex.Ni@imsinoexpo.comMedia Cooperation & Hosted Buyer Program:Lizzy.Chen@imsinoexpo.com



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