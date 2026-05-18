Haier Named the World’s Only IoT Ecosystem Brand in Kantar BrandZ Top 100 for Eight Consecutive Years

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

QINGDAO, China, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Kantar, a global leader in brand data and strategy consulting, recently released its BrandZ 2026 Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands ranking. In the ranking, Haier Group has been named the world’s only IoT ecosystem brand for eight consecutive years, with its position rising to 53rd place.

The ranking evaluates not only financial performance but also places significant emphasis on a brand’s equity strength and future growth potential in consumers’ minds. Despite economic volatility, the total value of the world’s top 100 brands rose 22% year-on-year to USD 13.1 trillion in 2026. Thirteen Chinese brands made it onto the list, while global tech giants Google, Apple, Microsoft and Amazon still take the lead. This year, Chinese brands delivered particularly strong results, posting an average year-on-year brand value increase of 32%.

Since debuting in the ranking in 2019, Haier has steadily climbed from 89th to 53rd place globally, with its brand value reaching USD 52.949 billion, demonstrating the resilience and long-term value of its ecosystem brand model.

“Haier has transformed from a single home appliance manufacturer into a diversified enterprise spanning six industrial ecosystems, with clear progress in its ecosystem brand strategy. By combining supply chain strength with cultural adaptability, Haier delivers product value while bridging global markets through cultural integration and emotional connection, offering an excellent model for Chinese industrial enterprises building world-class brands,” noted Wang Xing, CEO of Kantar Greater China and global chair of Kantar BrandZ.

Brand growth momentum fueled by six ecosystems

Behind Haier’s rising brand value lies solid operating performance. In 2025, Haier Group achieved global revenue of RMB 426.8 billion (approx. USD 59.8 billion), an increase of 6.3% year‑on‑year; global profit reached RMB 32.2 billion (approx. USD 4.5 billion), up 6.7% year‑on‑year, demonstrating a high-quality growth trajectory in the face of a complex environment.

The rise in Haier’s brand value is driven by its ecosystem brand strategy, focusing on strengthening core businesses, expanding scale, and reinforcing leadership, as future competitiveness depends less on standalone capabilities and more on ecosystem dynamism.

Haier has evolved its ecosystem collaboration from a “parallel fleet” into an integrated “organic entity,” subdividing three sectors into six industrial ecosystems:

The coordinated development of Haier’s six industrial ecosystems has not only unleashed strong growth momentum for its ecosystem brands but also expanded its brand value through continuous scenario innovation. This has enabled Haier to establish a unique and difficult-to-replicate competitive moat in the global brand landscape.

From Global Branding to Ecosystem Empowerment

Amid global economic shifts, Chinese brands are accelerating the transition from “product exports” to “brand exports,” with independent brand building and technological innovation becoming key drivers of global competitiveness.

Going global is not about out‑competing others, but winning global recognition and respect for Chinese manufacturing. Haier pioneered this path in the 1990s, rejecting OEM for a long-term independent brand strategy, and has since built its own global foundation and paved the way for other Chinese brands.

Today, Haier is present in over 200 countries and regions, holding the top spot in Euromonitor’s global major appliance ranking for 17 consecutive years. It ranks No. 1 in eight countries (including the U.S. and Thailand), No. 3 in 12 countries (including Japan and Italy), and No. 5 in eight countries (including Germany and Saudi Arabia), showcasing a strong global brand influence.

Haier’s global empowerment goes beyond home appliances. Hainayun has applied smart city capabilities to global infrastructure development in projects like the Panama Bridge, while Haier Biomedical continues to deliver key overseas projects, including the UK Biobank, with the No. 1 market share in seven countries, including the UK.

AI is now a decisive force and the new DNA of organizations, operations, and innovation. 2025 marked Haier’s “first year of AI application,” with full workforce adoption across all processes. In 2026, Haier aims to build an AI-native organization. As “Made in China” transitions toward “Created in China,” Haier is representing a development model that blends Chinese strengths with global adaptability.

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