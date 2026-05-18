Avid Bioservices Appoints Maria Ebro Andreasen as Chief People Officer to Fuel Continued Growth and Talent Strategy

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

Company expands team, university partnerships, and internship programs to build long-term biologics talent pipeline.

TUSTIN, Calif., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Avid Bioservices, a leading biologics CDMO, today announced the appointment of Maria Ebro Andreasen as Chief People Officer.

The appointment comes as Avid continues to scale its operations to meet increasing customer demand and support long-term growth. The company is expanding its team across key areas of the business while maintaining the high standards of quality, expertise, and collaboration that define Avid.

In parallel, Avid is deepening partnerships with universities and training programs across Southern California and investing in internship programs to build a strong pipeline of emerging talent into the biologics manufacturing workforce.

“People and purpose are at the center of everything we do,” said Kenneth Bilenberg, Group President and CEO of Avid Bioservices. “In our journey to help twice as many patients in the future with novel drugs and everyday supply of approved medicines, it’s critical that we scale intentionally, bringing in exceptional talent while preserving the culture and expertise our customers rely on. Maria Ebro Andreasen brings the leadership to help us do exactly that.”

As Chief People Officer, Maria will lead Avid’s human resources strategy, with a focus on:

“What drew me to Avid is the clear connection between its people, its purpose, and the patients it serves,” said Maria Ebro Andreason. “The greatest investment we can make will always be in our people. When we create an environment and a culture where every individual can learn, grow, and thrive, we unlock not only their potential but the path to help even more patients. I am excited to join the talented team at Avid and help Avid accelerate forward on the ambitious journey ahead.”

Avid’s continued investment in talent reflects its broader commitment to supporting customers “every molecule of the way,” ensuring that as programs grow, the teams behind them do as well.

Please visit avidbio.com to learn more.

About Avid

Avid Bioservices is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in mammalian cell-culture manufacturing. Headquartered in the U.S. with a flawless FDA record, Avid is trusted by biopharmaceutical innovators worldwide for its agility, quality, and ability to navigate complex global regulatory landscapes. With experience supporting both emerging biotech and large multinational pharma companies, Avid provides end-to-end solutions from development through commercial supply.

Avid By the Numbers:

More than 600 batches manufactured Over 275 commercial batches delivered globally 7+ approved commercial products 10 successful pre-approval/pre-license inspections across major regulatory agencies

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