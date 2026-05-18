Nasuni Research Finds 97% of Enterprises Are Adopting AI Agents, Yet Most Projects Fail to Meet Objectives

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

Enterprises Identify Data as the Primary AI Blocker, Driving a Surge in Unstructured Data Investment

BOSTON, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Nasuni, a leading unstructured data platform for enterprise teams and AI, today announced the findings from its annual industry research report, The State of Enterprise File Data Annual Report 2026. The research reveals a widening gap between AI adoption and outcomes: 97% of organizations have deployed or are piloting AI agents, yet 57% of AI projects are not reported to be delivering their objectives. This shortfall is largely driven by data-related challenges, with nearly all enterprises (94%) struggling to manage unstructured data, which comprises the majority of their data footprint. While only 16% currently prioritize unstructured data management as a core IT investment, 60% plan to invest over the next 18 months, reflecting growing recognition of the role proprietary, operational data plays in driving desirable business outcomes with AI.

“Enterprises are moving fast on AI projects, but most aren’t getting the results they want,” said Sam King, Chief Executive Officer at Nasuni. “What this report makes clear is that AI success depends on how well you manage and prepare your data. Too many organizations are still relying on outdated approaches to unstructured data management, limiting their ability to unlock its full value. Your proprietary, operational data is your greatest asset, but only if it’s accessible and ready for your teams and the AI that supports them. At a time of rising hardware costs, supply risk, and growing complexity, getting your data house in order is the ultimate no-regrets move — and it’s exactly where we’ve been investing to help customers turn AI ambition into AI results.”

The findings point to several critical challenges and shifts organizations must address as they work to scale AI and modernize their data infrastructure, including:

Organizational AI adoption is accelerating, but the findings suggest many enterprises have overestimated their readiness for more advanced use cases, with gaps in data access, governance, and recovery becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

These challenges span industries. In AEC, 66% of firms cite security as their top unstructured data concern; manufacturers continue to face elevated cyber risk and longer recovery times; and energy, oil, and gas organizations remain split on whether AI decision-making should sit with the C-suite or IT, creating misalignment around objectives. As AI and agentic systems evolve, these gaps will only widen, making it critical for organizations to modernize their data foundations to support what comes next.

To download the full report, click here.

MethodologyThis survey was conducted among 1,000 purchasing decision makers, across the US, UK, France and DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), in organizations with 1,000+ employees. The interviews were conducted online by Sapio Research in March 2026 using an email invitation and an online survey.

About NasuniNasuni is a leading unstructured data platform for enterprises where file data is mission-critical for both people and AI. We power the operational file layer where work happens — helping organizations manage, protect, and activate data so teams can work smarter, reduce costs, and operate securely without limits.

Built on a patented architecture that fuses cloud object storage with enterprise file services — including permissions, versioning, and a global namespace — Nasuni delivers high-performance file access, global data availability, and a scalable, governed, AI-ready single source of truth across every major cloud.

Trusted by more than 1,300 enterprises globally, Nasuni helps organizations modernize file infrastructure, strengthen data security, and support AI-driven operations. Learn more at www.nasuni.com.



Media ContactsUS: Hannah FairbanksV2 CommunicationsPhone: 617-426-2222Email: nasuni@v2comms.com



Europe: Beth CollinsonBracken PRPhone: +44 (0)7591 004 738Email: nasunipr@bracken-pr.com



Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1841258/Nasuni_Logo.jpg



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nasuni-research-finds-97-of-enterprises-are-adopting-ai-agents-yet-most-projects-fail-to-meet-objectives-302772896.html



Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

—

immediapress/pr-newswire