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REPT BATTERO Showcases Energy Storage, Hybrid Battery Technologies and Megawatt Fast Charging Solutions at CIBF 2026

Immediapress
Immediapress
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COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, China, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — From May 13 to 15, REPT BATTERO participated in the 18th China International Battery Fair (CIBF 2026) held in Shenzhen, showcasing its latest battery products and technologies across energy storage, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicle applications. 

Energy Storage Portfolio Covering Residential, C&I and Utility-Scale Applications 

REPT BATTERO showcased a full range of energy storage products across residential, C&I and utility-scale applications. 

In the residential storage segment, the company offered multiple cell formats including 50Ah, 72Ah, 100Ah, as well as 280Ah, 314Ah and 392Ah solutions for residential ESS systems. 

For C&I and utility-scale applications, REPT BATTERO presented its Wending® 392Ah and Wending® 588Ah large-capacity cells, further advancing energy density. 

Compared with 314Ah products, the Wending® 392Ah Cell delivers a 25% capacity increase, reaching 1.25kWh per cell. Under 0.5P operating conditions, the cell achieves up to 95% energy efficiency and supports applications ranging from residential ESS to grid-side storage projects. 

Meanwhile, the Wending® 588Ah Cell reaches 1.88kWh per cell. Leveraging Wending® technology, which enables shorter electron transmission paths and faster ion transport, the product achieves a balance of energy density, safety and cycle life. With over 10,000 cycles and a lifespan of 25–30 years, the cell is designed for long-duration energy storage applications. 

The company also showcased its Powtrix® 3.0 Energy Storage System. Integrating 392Ah cells within a standard 20-foot container, the system increases total energy capacity to 6.26MWh, delivering a 25% improvement in energy capacity while reducing site footprint by 16% and onsite installation time by 18%. 

The system supports stable operation across temperatures ranging from -40°C to 60°C, features 95.5% system efficiency and 2A active balancing capability, meeting high seismic resistance requirements, achieving zero thermal propagation, safer and more efficient transportation. 

Passenger Vehicle Solutions Focus on Fast Charging, Extended Range and Hybrid Solid-Liquid Batteries 

In the passenger vehicle segment, REPT BATTERO introduced its 120Ah fast-charging cell, high-capacity fast-charging hybrid PACK solutions, hybrid solid-liquid high-nickel and manganese-based battery systems. 

The 120Ah Fast-Charging Cell supports 6C ultra-fast charging through advanced thermal management across a wide temperature range from -40°C to 70°C, balancing high energy density with enhanced safety performance. 

The Wending® 54Ah Cell, one of the company’s most widely adopted PHEV platform products, emphasizes safety, durability and compatibility. In May 2025, it became one of the first products to pass China’s mandatory battery safety standard GB38031-2025, successfully completing stringent thermal propagation, external fire exposure and impact tests. The product also supports stable power output under low SOC conditions at temperatures as low as -35°C, enabling broad adaptability across different vehicle scenarios. 

In next-generation battery technologies, REPT BATTERO presented the Wending® new solid-liquid hybrid battery technology platform, covering manganese-based and high-nickel systems to address both mass-market and premium EV segments. 

The Manganese-Based System is designed for mainstream EV and PHEV vehicles, with enhanced low-temperature performance and cycle stability. The battery maintains over 80% capacity retention even at -40°C and delivers over 4,000 cycles, passing severe nail penetration and bottom impact tests without fire or explosion. 

The High-Nickel System targets premium long-range EV vehicles. Through solid-state electrolyte coating technology and silicon-carbon anode materials, the product achieves energy density ranging from 280Wh/kg to 400Wh/kg while maintaining enhanced safety performance. The system also achieves zero thermal propagation under 170°C hot-box testing conditions. 

Commercial Vehicle Solutions Target Fast Charging, Long Lifetime and Megawatt-Level Charging 

For commercial vehicle applications, REPT BATTERO introduced multiple new products designed to address core operational challenges across buses, heavy-duty trucks, mining trucks and construction machinery. 

The LFP 268Ah Ultra-Fast Charging Battery supports 4C charging capability, enabling up to 240 km of range in just 15 minutes, significantly improving operational efficiency. 

The LFP 324Ah Long-Life Battery is designed for high-intensity transportation scenarios, extending battery life to up to 10 years or 1.5 million kilometers. 

REPT BATTERO also unveiled Pack-F, increasing single-pack energy capacity to 600kWh while supporting 1.5C megawatt-level fast charging, improving charging efficiency by approximately 40%. 

REPT BATTERO remains committed to delivering safer, more efficient and longer-lasting solutions for the global energy transition. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981851/image1.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981856/image2.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981855/image3.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981852/image4.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981850/image5.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981853/image6.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981854/image7.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rept-battero-showcases-energy-storage-hybrid-battery-technologies-and-megawatt-fast-charging-solutions-at-cibf-2026-302774445.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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