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Geotab launches new product families for European fleets at Connect Europe

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
2 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

From the vehicle to the worksite, new GO devices and GO Anywhere asset trackers give European fleet operators intelligence across every asset they own 

BARCELONA, Spain, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”), a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, today at Geotab Connect Europe™ 2026 announced the European launch of the GO® Device Family and the GO Anywhere™ asset tracker family. 

European diesel prices have risen more than 30% since January 2026, reaching more than €2 per litre in some places. At the same time equipment theft costs the European construction and rental sectors an estimated €1.5 billion annually. As pressure on fleet margins intensifies, the quality of data that is driving operational decisions has never mattered more. Both product families are designed to give fleet operators control over the variables that matter: the intelligence feeding their decisions, and the visibility covering every asset they own. 

The GO Device Family 

The GO® and GO Plus™ are built on a new shared architecture that collects and processes high-fidelity data into the Geotab intelligence platform. 

Both devices feed Geotab Ace®, Geotab’s AI assistant, turning precise vehicle data into actionable answers for fleet managers. 

The GO Anywhere Family 

The GO Anywhere family extends visibility beyond the vehicle to the trailers, equipment, and tools that sit outside it. 

All three integrate with MyGeotab for a single view across the full fleet. 

“Fleets are under pressure with rising costs, tighter margins, and increasing complexity,” said Edward Kulperger, SVP EMEA at Geotab. “The GO Device Family meets that challenge directly: more capability out of the box, without additional hardware or custom setups, built on data quality precise enough to run AI on top of. And with GO Anywhere, that visibility extends to every asset on site – not just the vehicles.” 

Both product families are rolling out in Europe in late 2026 following their North American debut in February, fully integrated into the MyGeotab platform. The launch marks a decisive move to consolidate the fragmented hardware ecosystem many fleets rely on today, replacing multiple distinct vendors with a single, AI-ready data foundation. 

For more information on the GO Device Family, visit: geotab.com/press-release/next-gen-go-devices/
 

For more information on GO Anywhere, visit: geotab.com/fleet-management-solutions/asset-tracking/
 

About GeotabGeotab is a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights. Trusted by more than 100,000 customers — from small and mid-size fleets to Fortune 500 enterprises and public-sector organizations, including the U.S. federal government — Geotab connects approximately 6 million vehicles and assets and processes 100 billion data points daily. With ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC2, FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations, Geotab’s open platform and partner ecosystem unify safety, compliance and operations in a unified system. Our mission: a safer, more efficient and more sustainable world in motion. 

  

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981988/Geotab_Inc__Geotab_launches_new_product_families_for_European_fl.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981989/Geotab_Inc__Geotab_launches_new_product_families_for_European_fl.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981987/Geotab_Inc__Geotab_launches_new_product_families_for_European_fl.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geotab-launches-new-product-families-for-european-fleets-at-connect-europe-302774556.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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