Rockefeller Foundation Awarded US$350M+ to Reach 731 Million People Amid 2025’s Historic Decline in Global Aid

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2025 Impact Report, “Big Bets, Real Results,” highlights $32 billion in total capital mobilized into solutions for millions of people in Africa, Asia, Latin America & the Caribbean, Europe, the United States, and more

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Rockefeller Foundation today released its 2025 impact report, Big Bets, Real Results, detailing a year of strategic investments aimed at lifting up some of the world’s most vulnerable people and solving humanity’s most persistent problems. The report details the Foundation’s 2025 work, including big bets on Universal Energy Abundance, Food is Medicine in the United States Regenerative School Meals around the world, to accelerate the reach of frontier technology, community-driven models, and decisive data across its core focus areas. Amid a volatile global landscape and a historic decline in global aid, the 113-year-old philanthropic organization successfully awarded more than US$350 million, directly mobilized US$3 billion, and helped mobilize an additional US$29 billion in indirect capital—reaching 731 million people worldwide.

“Disruption changes how we work, but not who we work for. Last year the world’s commitment to helping those in need contracted sharply — and people who depended on this paid the price. But it also revealed the uncommon courage of leaders across the United States, Africa, Asia, and Latin America who chose to raise their ambitions and go big. We are proud to stand with them and share this report, which proves it is still possible to deliver results at scale for vulnerable people, despite the disruption that makes their lives worse and our work harder,” saidDr. Rajiv J. Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation. Read his full statement here.

2025 Impact by the Numbers

The Foundation awarded more than $350 million across 235 grants and program-related investments to 204 unique partners in 2025. The following metrics highlight the reach, capital mobilization, and environmental outcomes of the 2025 portfolio:

“When the world pulls back, philanthropy has to lean in,” saidElizabeth Yee, Executive Vice President of The Rockefeller Foundation. “From AI-powered disease alerts in Latin America to school meals in Kenya and clean energy in Haiti, 2025 showed that the right investments — made with the right partners —deliver results at scale, strengthen markets, and create curable impact for communities.”

Stories from the Field: Human Impact in Action

The 2025 report highlights the individuals at the center of the Foundation’s work and its ‘Big Bets’ organized across three strategic pillars:

To access the full list of stories, click here, with following snapshots illustrating this work in action:

“As The Rockefeller Foundation marks 60 years of its Africa Regional Office, it reflects a broader shift in the future of development. Amid aid cuts, geopolitical tensions and conflict, climate impacts, and political change, progress is becoming harder to sustain. Against this backdrop, the focus is increasingly on strengthening African capacity across health, education, and energy, and on African-led solutions and leadership, alongside the role of philanthropic capital. The Foundation’s latest Impact Report highlights how we are reimagining progress through mission-driven action and partnerships.” ― William Asiko, Senior Vice President and head of The Rockefeller Foundation’s Africa Regional Office

“In 2025, our work in Asia proved that frontier technology like battery storage and AI-powered farming tools are not just innovations—they are essential lifelines. By reaching nearly 94 million people across the region, we are demonstrating how decentralized energy and climate-smart data can secure livelihoods even as the global climate becomes more unpredictable.” ― Deepali Khanna, Senior Vice President and head of The Rockefeller Foundation’s Asia Regional Office

“During the first year of activity of the LAC Regional Office, we prioritized local partnerships and community-driven models to protect both the planet and the people across Latin America and the Caribbean. From using Artificial Intelligence to predict dengue outbreaks in Cali (Colombia) to reforestation efforts in Maranhão (Brazil), our US$59 million investment in the region is focused on building local resilience that can withstand global volatility.” ― Lyana Latorre, Vice President and head of The Rockefeller Foundation’s Latin America and Caribbean Regional Office

The full 2025 Impact Report is available for digital exploration and download at impactreport.rockefellerfoundation.org.

About The Rockefeller Foundation

Investing $30 billion over the last 113 years to promote the well-being of humanity, The Rockefeller Foundation is a pioneering philanthropy built on unlikely partnerships and innovative solutions that deliver measurable results for people in the United States and around the world. We leverage scientific breakthroughs, artificial intelligence, and new technologies to make big bets across energy, food, health, and finance. For more information, sign up for our newsletter at www.rockefellerfoundation.org/subscribe and follow us on X @RockefellerFdn, Instagram @rockefellerfdn, YouTube @RockefellerFdn, and LinkedIn @the-rockefeller-foundation.

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