14.9 C
Firenze
lunedì 18 Maggio 2026
Segnala a Zazoom - Blog Directory
spot_img

SafeFields and Veoneer Announce Strategic Agreement to Advance Automotive EMF Reduction Solutions

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
2 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — SafeFields Technologies, a pioneer in active electromagnetic field (EMF) reduction solutions for vehicles, today announced it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Veoneer, a world-leading automotive Tier-1 supplier, to commercialize and produce automotive-grade electronics products incorporating SafeFields’ proprietary technology. Together, the companies aim to accelerate the deployment of scalable OEM-grade solutions designed to reduce low-frequency EMF emissions in vehicle environments. 

As vehicle electrification continues globally, a focus on potential EMF exposure has emerged in vehicle grading frameworks, as well as regulatory reviews and initiatives in multiple markets. The collaboration between SafeFields and Veoneer is intended to provide EMF mitigation solutions to address evolving market conditions with production-ready solutions compatible with modern vehicle architectures. 

“Partnering with Veoneer is a major milestone for SafeFields,” said Shaul Shulman and Oded Einat, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of SafeFields. “Veoneer’s automotive electronics expertise and global reach, together with our breakthrough active EMF reduction technology, position us strongly to support OEMs as EMF awareness, regulation, and vehicle grading initiatives continue to expand worldwide.” 

“With this agreement, Veoneer continues its commitment to protecting the occupants of a vehicle at every stage of the driving experience,” added Nik Endrud, Chief Executive Officer, Veoneer. “SafeFields’ technology aligns with our vision for vehicle safety, and we look forward to working with them to bring these solutions to our customers.” 

SafeFields’ technology actively reduces low-frequency magnetic fields which may be generated by high-current systems in electrified vehicles, including EVs, hybrids, and increasingly electronic conventional vehicles. Unlike traditional passive approaches such as shielding or cable rerouting, SafeFields’ solution uses dynamic active cancellation and advanced signal processing to significantly reduce EMF emissions while maintaining low size, weight, and energy consumption. 

The companies expect the collaboration to support both OEM integration programs and future commercialization opportunities in global automotive markets. 

About SafeFields Technologies
 

SafeFields Technologies is an Israeli automotive technology company developing active electromagnetic field (EMF) reduction systems for vehicles. The company’s patented solutions are designed to reduce low-frequency magnetic field exposure in electrified vehicles through advanced sensing and active cancellation technologies. 

About Veoneer Safety Systems 

Veoneer is a world leader in Automotive Electronic Safety Systems. The company’s best-in-class restraint control systems are saving lives by mitigating the effects of car crashes, and to date, has delivered more than 1 billion electronic control units and crash sensors to car manufacturers globally. Veoneer has approximately 2,400 employees in 11 countries and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA.  

  

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/safefields-and-veoneer-announce-strategic-agreement-to-advance-automotive-emf-reduction-solutions-302774491.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

immediapress/pr-newswire

© Riproduzione riservata

spot_img

Notizie correlate

Immediapress

Haier Named the World’s Only IoT Ecosystem Brand in Kantar BrandZ Top 100 for Eight Consecutive Years

Immediapress

L’investimento strategico di METLEN nella produzione di gallio ottiene l’approvazione ministeriale

Immediapress

REPT BATTERO Showcases Energy Storage, Hybrid Battery Technologies and Megawatt Fast Charging Solutions at CIBF 2026

Immediapress

Augury plasma il futuro della produzione con l’Industrial AI Workforce

Immediapress

CHERY Officially Announces Robert Lewandowski as CHERY Brand Global Ambassador, Reinforcing the Global Expression of the “For Family” Brand Philosophy

Immediapress

Rockefeller Foundation Awarded US$350M+ to Reach 731 Million People Amid 2025’s Historic Decline in Global Aid

Immediapress

Prolight + Sound Guangzhou 2026: the world’s largest entertainment and professional AV fair returns on 28 May

Immediapress

CGTN: Head-of-state diplomacy anchors growing China-Russia partnership

Immediapress

BE OPEN celebrates the jury for Design Equality with Innovation: a competition for students dedicated to the UN Sustainable Development Programme

Immediapress

Huawei e i suoi partner ricevono il premio GSMA Global Mobile LATAM Award per il progetto Tech4Nature Mexico a tutela dei giaguari

Immediapress

Artmarket.com: Il Manifesto Artprice: 22 regole per un mercato dell’arte regolamentato e trasparente nell’era dell’IA

Immediapress

Virtune celebrates three years since the listing of its first crypto ETP and strengthens its leading position in the Nordic market

Carica altri
Firenze
cielo sereno
14.9 ° C
16.1 °
13.2 °
74 %
1kmh
0 %
Lun
21 °
Mar
20 °
Mer
25 °
Gio
28 °
Ven
29 °

Ultimi articoli

SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

VIDEO NEWS

Video news

in evidenza

Adnkronos (2388)ultimora (1232)Video Adnkronos (430)ImmediaPress (228)lavoro (113)salute (100)
Testata giornalistica iscritta al numero 2/2021
del Registro Stampa del Tribunale di Livorno
Sede legale: Via Cairoli, 30 - 57123 Livorno redazione@corrieretoscano.it

Cookie Policy - Privacy Policy

AREZZO
EMPOLI
GROSSETO
LIVORNO
LUCCA

MASSA CARRARA
PISA
PISTOIA
PRATO
SIENA

Pubblicità sulle nostre testate?

Copyright © Citycomm - p.iva 01950750495 | Tutti i diritti sono riservati