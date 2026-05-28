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Hainan: A Microcosm of China’s Opening Up

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
2 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

HAIKOU, China, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A report from Hainan International Media Center: 

On December 18, 2025, Hainan, an island province just off the southern tip of the Chinese mainland, launched special customs operations. It is a landmark initiative in the country’s efforts to further high-standard opening up with the island—designated in its entirety as the Hainan Free Trade Port—at the epicenter. 

Telling the story of the monumental developments that have taken place since then are Hinews.cn and Hainan International Media Center, which are shining a light on the policies and the people from around the world benefiting from them through the online international communications event, An Open Future—Hainan’s Answers to Global Questions.  

  

Decoding the Hainan FTP: Special Customs Operations takes viewers on a journey through the key policies that make Hainan’s model unique: how much money can companies save in taxes? How fast can international trade goods make it through customs? How easy is it to move money across borders through the QDLP program and the EF account system? From the bustling dockside at Yangpu Container Terminal to the multilingual 12345 government service hotline, learn more about what keeps special customs operations ticking. (Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk3RJ_5TEtr3bXEQU9sYyLb8H241dNS02)  

In Decoding the Hainan FTP: Chasing Dreams, follow the story of 10 young international entrepreneurs who, thanks to Hainan’s policies, are successfully pursuing careers on the island. There’s Albina, who works as a vlogger and international tourism promotion ambassador for Hainan, Imani and Gloria, who connect Hainan’s goods with global markets through livestreaming, and Musa, who has secured two international patents and project funding from China’s National Natural Science Foundation. (Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk3RJ_5TEtr3VZLxFl0He8AETSHcha47D)  

In Decoding the Hainan FTP: Building Businesses, watch how preferential tax policies are transformed into tangible benefits. Jia Green Chocolate Works, with its roots in Canada, saves around 10% in costs thanks to a value-added processing policy that eliminates import duties. Meanwhile, Malaysian shoe brand Fipper set up its first shop in Hainan after exhibiting at the China International Consumer Products Expo, saving 10-15% on import costs compared to other free-trade zones. (Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk3RJ_5TEtr0lozF6igEdM4Fz7sM2yjkt)  

That global talent and businesses are flocking to Hainan speaks for itself: China’s bold moves on this small island are reaping dividends for both the country and stakeholders. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2989964/image1.jpgVideo – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7CloTU0qV8U
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hainan-a-microcosm-of-chinas-opening-up-302784817.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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