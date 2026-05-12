Huawei’s Bangkok Launch Ignites All-Scenario Intelligence, Opening a New Chapter of Smart Life

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

BANGKOK, THAILAND –

Media OutReach Newswire

– 7 May 2026 – On May 7, 2026, Huawei held the “Now Is Your Spark” global product launch in Bangkok, Thailand, where they officially unveiled the HUAWEI MatePad Pro Max, HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series, HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner 2 Racing Legend Edition, and other innovative products. With all-scenario technology, these devices serve as a genuine extension for global users to explore the world and express themselves.

An ultra-slim flagship tablet setting new benchmarks in mobile productivity



Huawei globally debuted the HUAWEI MatePad Pro Max at this launch. Combining refined design, a premium display, PC-level productivity, and a full suite of creative tools, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro Max provides flagship tablet performance in a remarkably thin and light form factor. At 499g and measuring a mere 4.7 mm thick, even the exclusive PaperMatte Edition weighs just 509g, HUAWEI MatePad Pro Max is the thinnest and lightest tablet among the 13-inch+ tablet.

Smart wearables refreshed for the next generation



Huawei has introduced a fresh lineup of smart wearables tailored for the young generation. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series retains its iconic square design, now enhanced with a sleek, vibrant aesthetic. It guides users through engaging and accessible mini-workouts, encouraging a more active lifestyle. The series also supports a wide range of competitive sports, including cycling, golf, trail running, and tennis. With advanced tracking, analysis, and guidance features, it caters to diverse needs, from daily fitness routines to competitive sport.

Debuting at this event, the HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner 2 Racing Legend Edition is a professional running watch that embodies the look and feel of marathon racing. It features a new single running ability index (RAI) and a professional Training Camp Dashboard, giving runners deeper data insights to train smarter and race harder.

Huawei partnered with renowned jewelry designer Francesca Amfitheatrof to launch the HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN Spring Edition. Inspired by the blooming beauty of spring, this design features 99 natural diamonds and diamond-cut sapphire glass, a wearable celebration of feminine strength and vitality.

Huawei has also unveiled new premium flagship kids watches: the HUAWEI WATCH KIDS X1 Series. Equipped with a front and rear high-definition camera setup, it features a 110° ultra-wide-angle front camera and a 1.82-inch AMOLED screen, offering a larger display and broader field of view. The device also includes a detachable and rotatable device body and AR fun feature, enabling kids to capture every precious moment of their explorations.

A new phone experience for the diverse needs of young users



Huawei officially launched the HUAWEI nova 15 Max, redefining the experience for a generation that plays hard and shoots sharp. Equipped with a 50 MP RYYB Ultra Vision Camera, it delivers true-to-life colors even in low light or backlit conditions. The 8,500 mAh Super Battery powers all-day use, eliminating battery anxiety. The Extra-Durable Body is drop-resistant, so everyday bumps are no longer a worry. Combined with a Vivid OLED Screen and Symmetrical Stereo Dual Speakers, an immersive audio-visual experience is always within reach. From photography to battery life, and from durability to audio-visuals, the HUAWEI nova 15 Max continuously empowers every passion.

From flagship tablets to smartwatches designed for children, Huawei’s connected device ecosystem continues to expand its presence in the daily lives of users around the world. Huawei remains committed to technology that is not only useful, but genuinely enriching, technology that ignites inspiration. Huawei looks forward to continued collaboration with users around the world, helping people live and work better, wherever they are.

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Media Contact:PR Contact Name: HuaweiEmail: Corporate.comms@huawei.com



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