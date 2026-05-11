Johnson Controls expands European footprint with opening of new engineering, production and customer centres in Denmark

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

AARHUS, Denmark, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), a global leader in thermal management, mission-critical building systems, energy efficiency, and decarbonization, today announced the expansion of its Holme, Denmark heat pump and chiller facility, increasing production and testing capabilities to meet growing demand for high-capacity heat pumps across Europe. Operating on 100% green energy, the site strengthens European manufacturing capability while helping to reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels.

The expansion includes 2,300 additional square meters of new production space and an 1,800 square meter customer experience and test centre, compliant with the latest European Heat Pump Association testing standard (EN 14511). Together, these additions strengthen Johnson Controls ability to design, build and validate high-capacity heat pumps for district heating, public infrastructure and industrial applications, including high–stakes environments from research campuses and life–science labs to universities and food–and–beverage operations. The project is expected to create more than 100 new local jobs and includes modernization of existing buildings at the site.

The EU Commissioner Energy & Housing, Dan Jørgensen, together with Mayor Anders Winnerskjold from the City of Aarhus, and EU Policy Assistant, Rasmus Beim Hvide joined Johnson Controls employees and partners to mark the opening of the expanded facility.

“With generations of manufacturing expertise in Europe and a market-leading position in commercial and large–scale heat pumps, this expansion in Holme reinforces our long–term commitment to building critical technologies here, for Europe,” said Richard Lek, president EMEA at Johnson Controls. “By scaling production and real–world testing of large heat pumps, we are enabling municipalities and energy-intensive industries to electrify heat, lower costs and reduce emissions – with solutions designed, engineered, built and tested close to where they are deployed.”

Heat accounts for more than 60% of energy use in European industries, according to the European Heat Pump Association, spiking costs and draining resources that otherwise could go to innovation and bolstering competitiveness. Advances in heat pump technology now can turn this around. Electrifying heat through large–scale heat pumps allows cities and industries to capture natural and waste heat from sources such as wastewater, seawater, geothermal energy and industrial processes. This serves to transform otherwise lost energy into affordable, low–carbon heating. In 2025, Johnson Controls heat pump solutions helped customers reduce heating energy costs by up to 32% and cut emissions by up to 55%, underscoring the urgency of scaling proven technologies.

The Holme facility manufactures customized Sabroe–branded heat pumps and chillers, along with remanufactured, aftermarket and marine spare parts. Using zero and low GWP refrigerants, the technologies are designed to align with upcoming EU regulations taking effect from 2027 and 2030.

“This site has served as a foundation for heating and cooling innovation since Thomas Sabroe founded the business here in 1897,” said Benthe Klokkerholm, vice president, Manufacturing Operations HVAC/R, EMEA. “With this expansion, Aarhus further cements its role as a centre of excellence for district heating technology delivering value to customers across Europe and the wider region.”

Johnson Controls has delivered large-scale heat pumps to hundreds of customers across Europe and beyond, for example Vattenfall Berlin, Energie Baden-Württemberg in Germany, New Aalborg University Hospital in Denmark, and upcoming projects due to start operations later this year such as Hamburg, Neustadt in Holstein and in 2027 in Zurich.

The Holme facility complements Johnson Controls’ broader European and regional manufacturing footprint, alongside sites in Nantes, France; Milan, Italy; Cork, Ireland and Budapest, Hungary supporting customers across the region.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kate Jones Direct: +44 (0) 7483 529509Email: media@jci.com

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls, a global leader in thermal management, mission-critical building systems, energy efficiency, and decarbonization, helps customers use energy more productively, reduce carbon emissions, and operate with the precision and resilience required in rapidly expanding industries such as data centers, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, and higher education.

For more than 140 years, Johnson Controls has delivered performance where it really matters. Backed by advanced technology, lifecycle services and an industry-leading field organization, we elevate customer performance, turn goals into real-world results and help move society forward.

Visit johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnsoncontrols on social platforms.

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