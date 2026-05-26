In an industry-first collaboration, Mews and Uber bring ride booking inside the hotel operating system

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Hotels will be able to request, track and bill Uber rides directly from Mews, turning a manual front desk task into a connected workflow and a new source of ancillary revenue.

AMSTERDAM and SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Mews, the hospitality operating system, has announced a strategic partnership with Uber to embed ride booking, real-time tracking and integrated billing directly into the Mews platform.

Uber announced GO-GET 2026 last month, organizing the app around three actions: go, get and travel. Alongside a series of partnerships on the rider side, the Mews integration extends the same direction into the hotel’s property management system (PMS), giving hoteliers a way to offer Uber rides as part of the guest stay rather than a transaction that happens outside their walls.

At Mews Unfold on May 27 in Amsterdam, Christophe Peymirat, Sr. Director, General Manager, Uber for Business EMEA, and Mike Coscetta, President of Mews, will take the stage together to discuss how collaboration between travel technology, hotels and companies outside the traditional travel sector is reshaping the guest experience.

Transportation bookings are one of the most common guest requests and one of the most manual processes in hotel operations. Mews research from 2026 found that guests arrange their own transportation and spend an average of $50 on it per stay, money that bypasses the hotel entirely1. With this integration, hoteliers can drive additional ancillary revenue by offering this service to guests.

This highlights a significant opportunity: guests today want a ‘frictionless’ stay where the hotel solves every problem for them, not just the room. By bringing these moments together, this integration allows hotels to move beyond just accommodation and deliver the fully connected experience guests are looking for.

The integration will enable hotel staff to request rides for guests in just a few clicks, track journeys in real time, and manage payments seamlessly — all within Mews. Airport pickups and last-minute changes will be visible and manageable from within the Mews platform.

“Hotels put enormous effort into the guest experience within their four walls,” said Christophe Peymirat, Sr. Director, GM, Uber for Business EMEA. “The journey to and from the property is just as much a part of that experience. Connecting Uber’s network directly into the Mews platform is a practical step toward giving hotels visibility and control over something they have been managing manually for decades.”

The same logic applies to hotel teams: staff transportation for late and night shifts gives hotels a simple way to arrange stress-free, reliable journeys home for team members and improve staff satisfaction.

The integration is being built to include:

“Embedding Uber into the Mews Operating System means hotels can offer transportation services as part of the stay and add it to the one unified guest bill, making it part of the guest relationship rather than a separate transaction. Transportation is one of the clearest examples of a regular guest requirement that hotels are best positioned to provide, but not currently set up to do seamlessly,” said Mike Coscetta, President of Mews.

The Mews and Uber integration is in development, with a pilot launching this year. Further details will be shared directly with customers and partners ahead of launch.

The entire Unfold program will be available to stream live and for free, with the session, “Vision for the industry – Uber” running on Wednesday, May 27, 11:50 AM to 12:05 PM CET. Sign up here.

1 Mews guide “How to unlock revenue beyond the room”



About Mews

Mews is the operating system for hospitality, unifying workflows across revenue, operations and the guest journey so teams can automate the mundane and focus on memorable guest experiences. The Mews platform spans PMS, POS, RMS, Housekeeping and Payments, helping hoteliers move from property management to profit management. Powering 15,000 customers across 85 countries, the company was named Best PMS (2024, 2025, 2026), Best POS (2026) and listed among the Best Places to Work in Hotel Tech for six years running by Hotel Tech Report.

Media contact:press@mews.com



About Uber

We reimagine the way the world moves for the better

Movement is what we power. It’s our lifeblood. It runs through our veins. It’s what gets us out of bed each morning. It pushes us to constantly reimagine how we can move better. For you. For all the places you want to go. For all the things you want to get. For all the ways you want to earn. Across the entire world. In real time. At the incredible speed of now.

More information:https://www.uber.com/nl/en/



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