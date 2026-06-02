Infosys and Handelsblatt Media Group Unveil AI-Powered Editorial Engine to Enhance Storytelling and Enrich Reader Experience

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

Editorial Link Intelligence leverages Infosys Aster and automates editorial workflows to accelerate content delivery and drives deeper reader engagement

DÜSSELDORF, Germany and BENGALURU, India, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and the Handelsblatt Media Group, Germany’s leading media group for business and finance, today announced the launch of Editorial Link Intelligence (ELI). Leveraging Infosys Aster, an AI-amplified marketing suite, this editorial recommendation engine, developed exclusively for Handelsblatt and WirtschaftsWoche, is designed to elevate digital journalism by delivering enhanced storytelling and driving deeper reader engagement. The launch of ELI marks a key milestone in Infosys’ three-year collaboration with Handelsblatt as its official AI & Digital Innovation Partner.

ELI is designed to help modernize Handelsblatt and WirtschaftsWoche editorial operations and deliver more context-rich content experiences to its diverse reader base. Developed by Wongdoody, Infosys’ human experience agency, the solution analyses article content and metadata to intelligently recommend internal links that enhance narrative depth and reader navigation. Seamlessly integrated into Handelsblatt and WirtschaftsWoche content infrastructure, ELI enables editors to enrich stories without interrupting their workflow – freeing time for qualitative reporting, research, and analysis.

The impact of ELI spans the entire publishing ecosystem. For editorial teams, it streamlines link curation and improves operational efficiency. For readers, it creates more immersive and intuitive journey through complex topics. For publishers, it drives measurable outcomes – boosting engagement, increasing time spent on the site, and reinforcing the value of trusted journalism in a competitive digital landscape.

Christian Herp, Chief Product Officer, Handelsblatt Media Group, said, “Editorial Link Intelligence we developed together with Infosys creates direct value for our editorial teams through the targeted use of AI. By integrating the tool into our content management system, it supports journalists in identifying and linking relevant content. In this way, we are sustainably enhancing the user experience and increasing customer satisfaction.”

Charlotte Morré, Member of the Editorial Board, Handelsblatt, said, “Editorial Link Intelligence helps us provide readers with more context and relevant related content on a given topic, giving them better guidance and orientation. What is equally important to us, however, is that the final review and editorial control of this content remain firmly with our newsroom colleagues. In this way, the solution strengthens the quality of the digital user experience while giving our teams more time for research, analysis, and exclusive stories.”

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP and Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy & Enterprise Sustainability said, “By combining Infosys’ expertise with Handelsblatt’s editorial excellence, we are creating a blueprint for the future of intelligent storytelling. Editorial Link Intelligence leverages Infosys Aster’s strengths in creating impactful digital experiences and demonstrates how AI can amplify journalistic craft, not by replacing human judgement, but by enriching every article with deeper context, smarter navigation, and more relevant insights. This technology ultimately helps readers engage with complex topics more intuitively and meaningfully, while giving Handelsblatt and WirtschaftsWoche a clear competitive edge in delivering the most contextual, high-quality business journalism in the market.”

About the Handelsblatt Media Group

Handelsblatt Media Group is Germany’s leading media house for business and financial information. With its two brands, Handelsblatt and WirtschaftsWoche, it reaches more than 3.7 million readers each week and stands for in-depth, independent quality journalism, exclusive networks and high-profile events. Headquartered in Düsseldorf, the media group was founded in 1946 and is part of Dieter von Holtzbrinck Medien.

Handelsblatt Media Group includes the leading marketer of quality media, iq digital media marketing gmbh, the specialist in corporate content, concept, and marketing, Solutions by Handelsblatt Media Group GmbH and other holdings.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in AI first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 63 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is counted among the world’s Top 100 brands committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the ‘safe harbor’ under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence (“AI”), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

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