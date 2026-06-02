JK Tech Launches Dedicated Gemini Enterprise Unit to Accelerate AI Adoption Across Enterprises

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New unit to deliver end-to-end Gemini-powered solutions spanning platform orchestration, agentic AI, and enterprise transformation

LONDON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — JK Tech, a leading Gen AI-focused data and AI services company, has announced the launch of its dedicated Gemini Enterprise Unit, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to bring cutting-edge AI capabilities to enterprise clients. The new unit is purpose-built to help organisations unlock the full potential of Google Gemini AI through structured, scalable, and business-ready frameworks, further strengthening JK Tech’s position as a one-stop destination for all Google Cloud-related services.

From cloud data migration and agentic AI to Workspace licensing, enterprise application development, and multi-agent orchestration, JK Tech offers a comprehensive, end-to-end Google Cloud portfolio that eliminates the need for enterprises to look beyond a single trusted partner.

Built on JK Tech’s proven AI and data capabilities, the Gemini Enterprise Unit will enable enterprises to rapidly move from AI experimentation to scalable production deployments. The practice will combine Google’s advanced AI technologies with JK Tech’s proprietary solutions, including JIVA, an Agentic AI Orchestrator, and Orbiee, a conversational commerce platform, to deliver industry-specific outcomes across Retail, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Insurance, and other data-intensive sectors. These platforms enable seamless coordination of AI agents, workflows, and enterprise data, helping businesses operationalise Gemini at scale with speed and confidence.

Further strengthening the partnership with Google Cloud, JK Tech will deepen its Google Workspace practice with focused offerings across cloud data migration, agentic AI, and enterprise Workspace adoption, helping organisations modernise their collaboration infrastructure alongside their broader AI transformation journey.

“The launch of our Gemini Enterprise Unit is a defining moment for JK Tech. It reflects our strategic vision to provide clients with a comprehensive Google Cloud-led transformation journey from data modernisation and cloud migration to Gemini-powered AI, agentic workflows, and business innovation. We are not just implementing AI; we are architecting intelligent enterprises. With JIVA and Orbiee at the core, we are giving our clients a future-proof foundation to scale Gemini across every layer of their business,” said Tanuj Singh, Sr. VP, Head- Marketing & UK/Europe Sales at JK Tech.

Adding to this, Vedang Singhania, Head of Sales – New Business at JK Tech, said, “Gemini represents a generational shift in how enterprises will decide, work, and grow. At JK Tech, we have built the capabilities, platforms, and partnerships to be the most reliable Google Cloud partner an enterprise can have. We look forward to deepening these conversations on the global stage, including at the upcoming Google Cloud Summit Nordics on June 3rd, where we hope to explore exciting new opportunities ahead.”

JK Tech’s Gemini Enterprise Unit is available to clients across industries seeking to accelerate their AI adoption journey with trusted implementation expertise and enterprise-grade infrastructure.

About JK Tech

JK Tech is a leading AI and data solutions company helping enterprises accelerate transformation through Google Cloud, Gemini, and Agentic AI. As a strategic Google Cloud partner, JK Tech delivers cloud modernisation, data platforms, analytics, AI engineering, intelligent automation, and enterprise AI solutions. Its proprietary platforms- JIVA, the Agentic AI Orchestrator, Ontologos, the semantic intelligence platform, and Orbiee, the conversational commerce platform enable organisations to unlock trusted insights, automate decisions, and scale AI adoption.

To learn more, visit www.jktech.com. Find JK Tech on X, LinkedIn



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