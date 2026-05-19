Lexar Celebrates Global Football Fandom with Official AFA Elite Legends Series

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

Combining Argentina-inspired design with reliable performance, the Elite Legends Series offers fans, creators, and professionals portable storage built for the moments worth keeping

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Lexar, a leading global brand in memory and storage solutions, today launched its official AFA co-branded storage collection, created in partnership with the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

As the official partner of the Argentine National Football Team, Lexar developed the new Elite Legends Series to celebrate a shared commitment to performance, resilience, and excellence under pressure. Inspired by Argentina’s championship legacy, the collection brings together football passion and Lexar’s 30 years of storage expertise in a lineup built to capture, move, and protect every important moment.

Officially licensed by AFA, the collection features a custom design inspired by Argentina’s iconic blue-and-white colors and the legendary number 10. Select products also come in premium co-branded packaging with a curated bundle that includes a custom portable SSD, a USB-C to C cable with a USB-C to USB-A adapter, and a collectible card.

The new lineup includes the Lexar SL500 Portable SSD Elite Legends Series, Lexar Air Portable SSD Elite Legends Series, and Lexar Solid State Dual Drive D500 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C Elite Legends Series.

The launch marks Lexar’s 30th anniversary, honoring three decades of innovation defined by performance, reliability, and trust. Since 1996, Lexar has supported photographers, videographers, creators, and everyday users with storage solutions designed to protect what matters most, even in fast-moving, high-pressure environments.

Those values closely align with the spirit of football and the legacy of AFA. Excellence is earned through consistency, resilience, and performance under pressure—qualities that define both champions on the pitch and the technology trusted to preserve their most important moments. That is what makes this collection especially meaningful.

For fans, the Elite Legends Series offers a secure and stylish way to keep photos, videos, and memories from every match and every journey. For creators, it supports faster mobile workflows and easier backup on the go. And for sports photographers and media professionals, dependable storage remains essential to capturing and protecting the moments that define the game.

With the new AFA co-branded Elite Legends Series, Lexar brings together football passion and trusted storage technology in a collection shaped by shared values—not only to celebrate championship glory, but to help users keep every winning moment safe.

About Lexar

Founded in California in 1996, Lexar has spent 30 years advancing reliable, high-performance memory solutions and now operates more than 100,000 sales channels across six continents, serving over 100 million users in more than 70 countries. Its award-winning portfolio—from memory cards and SSDs to DRAM and mobile storage—continues to empower creators, professionals, and everyday users worldwide.

Disclosures

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