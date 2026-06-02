Loftware Cloud Recognized as SAP Endorsed App, Powering Scalable and Connected Global Supply Chains

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Recognition underscores Loftware Cloud’s role in connecting suppliers, eliminating costly unknowns, and enabling resilient supply chains

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Loftware, a global leader in product identification and supply chain collaboration, today announced that Loftware Cloud has been recognized as an SAP Endorsed App. Following rigorous validation and testing by SAP, Loftware Cloud joins a select category of solutions that extend SAP environments with proven capabilities. This recognition for Loftware’s labeling solution helps reinforce its role as a critical technology for modern, agile, and connected supply chains.

Organizations today rely on complex global supply networks that require seamless coordination between manufacturers, suppliers, logistics providers, and partners. With product identification playing a central role in regulatory compliance, traceability, operational efficiency, and the ability to scale and serve customers globally, companies need solutions that ensure consistency and reliability across every stage of the supply chain.

Loftware Cloud addresses this challenge by providing a unified, cloud-based platform that standardizes product identification and connects trading partners across global operations. By ensuring accurate labeling at the source, companies can avoid operational disruptions, maintain compliance with evolving global regulations, and keep products moving efficiently. With the flexibility to scale across suppliers, partners, and markets, Loftware Cloud enables organizations to grow their operations while continuing to serve customers reliably.

Integrated with existing SAP environments – including SAP ECC and other on-premise applications such as WWI, GLM, and Adobe Forms – Loftware Cloud also enables organizations to move product identification to the Cloud without disrupting current operations. This allows companies to modernize labeling today while ensuring their product identification infrastructure is already prepared for a streamlined transition to SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

“This recognition reflects the strategic importance of supply chain collaboration and the role that product identification plays in enabling it,” said Jim Bureau, Loftware President & CEO. “As an SAP Endorsed App, Loftware Cloud gives organizations across all industries more confidence they can extend their SAP environments with a trusted platform that keeps supply chains moving and partners connected. It also helps mitigate compliance risks and costly unknowns; everything from wrong labels and rejected shipments to production halts, inventory mismatches, and hidden bottlenecks that can threaten revenue and operational continuity. With Loftware, it’s all right there – visibility, control, and risk mitigation across your supply chain operations.”

Loftware Cloud helps organizations manage the growing complexity of global supply chains by enabling collaboration between companies and their supplier networks. Through standardized product identification and real-time data sharing, businesses can ensure suppliers produce labels that meet brand, regulatory, and operational requirements before products enter the supply chain. By enabling accurate identification at the source, organizations can reduce costly relabeling and shipment delays, maintain compliance with evolving global regulations, and ensure products move efficiently through manufacturing, distribution, and retail channels.

“Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP’s vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise for SAP customers,” said Darryl Gray, Global Vice President, Software Partner Solution Monetization & Success at SAP. “We applaud Loftware on achieving SAP endorsed app status for its solution. Partners like Loftware are positioned to help us deliver a cloud-first strategy with integrated innovations, proven to provide value while solving key business challenges.”

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmarks results.

About Loftware

Loftware is the global leader in product identification. Our cloud-based solutions power real-time collaboration, ensure compliance, improve authenticity, and deliver supply chain traceability from product development to consumer engagement. We provide scalable, data-driven labeling and packaging technologies that help companies boost speed to market, enhance efficiency, and connect physical products to digital experiences. Trusted by global brands and backed by over 40 years of innovation, Loftware supports customers across industries with offices in the US, UK, Slovenia, China, and Singapore.

Media contact: Laura Hindley, Senior PR & Communications Manager, lhindley@loftware.com



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