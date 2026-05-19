MillerKnoll at Clerkenwell Design Week 2026: Unveiling Future-Forward Workplace Designs

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LONDON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Brands across the MillerKnoll Collective, a global design leader, debut new products during Clerkenwell Design Week, presenting an inspiring vision of adaptability and performance in modern workplaces. Also at MillerKnoll London, located at The Sans in Clerkenwell, the Sustainability without compromise exhibit captures how intentional material choices and circular thinking are embedded across MillerKnoll’s portfolio.

New products span workplace systems, high‑performance seating, private offices, collaborative lounges, and outdoor environments:

Read more on the MillerKnoll Newsroom.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a global collective of design brands built on the foundation of two icons of modernism: Herman Miller and Knoll. The portfolio also includes furniture and accessories for commercial and residential spaces from Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DWR (Design Within Reach), Edelman, Geiger, HAY, HOLLY HUNT, Knoll Textiles, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and Spinneybeck | FilzFelt. Guided by a shared purpose—design for the good of humankind—MillerKnoll generates insights, pioneers innovations, and champions ideas to better align spaces with how people live, work, and gather. In fiscal year 2025, the company generated net sales of $3.7 billion. For more information, visit millerknoll.com.

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