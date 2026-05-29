Nocpix Launches BOLT H50R High-Definition Thermal Riflescope for Night Hunting

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

HEFEI, China, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Nocpix, focused on advancing outdoor electro-optics imaging, today announced the launch of the BOLT H50R thermal riflescope. Engineered for night hunting and wildlife observation, the thermal scope integrates a 640×512 thermal sensor with a noise equivalent temperature difference (NETD) of ≤18mK to improve target detection in low-contrast environments.

As a new addition to the BOLT lineup, the H50R is designed to offer a balanced combination of high-resolution imaging and straightforward operation, making it a versatile option for both recreational hunters and experienced outdoor professionals.

Enhanced Imaging for Improved Nighttime Recognition

At the core of the BOLT H50R is a 640×512 thermal sensor with a NETD of ≤18mK, one of the lower noise levels in its class. This enables improved sensitivity and clearer image rendering in low-contrast environments, where fine temperature differences are critical for target detection.

The riflescope is equipped with a 50mm F1.0 objective lens and offers a detection range of up to 2,600 meters. This optical configuration ensures long-range observation, enabling users to positively identify game species and assess body structures from surrounding vegetation for more confident decision-making in the field.

User-Friendly Design for Extended Nighttime Operation

BOLT H50R thermal riflescope is designed for practical use across a range of night hunting scenarios, including scanning open terrain, identifying targets in low-light conditions, and maintaining situational awareness during extended nighttime sessions. It supports up to approximately 9 hours of operating time, allowing for longer field use with fewer interruptions.

The system features a simplified control layout and streamlined interface, enabling more straightforward operation in the field. This design makes the thermal riflescope accessible to first-time users while remaining suitable for experienced hunters in need of a reliable secondary optic.

By combining enhanced imaging capability, ease of use, and overall value, the BOLT H50R further expands the BOLT Series portfolio. The model is positioned to support consistent target detection and observation across typical night hunting scenarios, offering a practical option for users requiring reliable performance in regular field use.

About Nocpix | One Step Ahead

Nocpix is committed to developing next-generation thermal optics for hunters and outdoor professionals, combining advanced sensor technology with field-driven design to deliver consistently superior imaging and user experience.

For further information:Nocpix Marketing DepartmentEmail: info@nocpix.comWebsite: www.nocpix.com



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