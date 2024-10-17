fbpx
20.1 C
Firenze
giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Segnala a Zazoom - Blog Directory
spot_img

OnePlus Confirms the Release Date for OxygenOS 15

Immediapress
REDAZIONE
REDAZIONE
1 ' di lettura

(Adnkronos) –
SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 October 2024 – Global tech company OnePlus announced that it will launch its latest mobile operating system, OxygenOS 15, via an online event on its official channels on October 24th, 2024, at 3:30 PM GMT. As one of the first operating systems based on the Android 15 update, OxygenOS 15 leverages OnePlus’s extensive research and deep user insights to create a new generation of software that embodies the iconic Never Settle spirit. Equipped with industry-leading Fast&Smooth experience, meaningful new AI features and a distinctive design style that highlights OnePlus’s personality, OxygenOS 15 is set to be the fastest and most user-friendly OxygenOS ever. 
Speed meets AI
 Offering users a Fast & Smooth, burdenless experience has always been the core philosophy guiding OnePlus’s product development. In the all-new OxygenOS 15, OnePlus has integrated industry-leading software algorithm technology, creatively reconstructing the underlying animations of the Android platform to achieve an unprecedentedly smooth animation effect. Additionally, Oxygen OS 15 refreshes its designs to bring a unique visual style that highlights OnePlus’ individuality and seamlessly integrates the brand’s delightful and burdenless style. With close communication with community users, OnePlus has also brought surprising features that empower multi-tasking scenarios and personality expression. Moreover, OxygenOS 15 introduces OnePlus’s latest AI features, aimed at empowering users with advanced technology. These features are strategically designed across multiple common scenarios to maximize productivity and creativity, making life easier for each user. The new OxygenOS 15 will be a perfect combination of speed, performance, and intelligence. OxygenOS 15 is a testament to OnePlus’s commitment to innovation and delivering an outstanding software experience centered on user needs.  
About OnePlus
 OnePlus is a global mobile technology brand that challenges conventional concepts of technology. Founded on the “Never Settle” mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing alongside its community of users and fans.  
For more information, please visit OnePlus.com or follow us on:
 Instagram – https://instagram.com/oneplus
 Facebook – https://facebook.com/oneplus
 Twitter/X – https://twitter.com/oneplus
 LinkedIn – https://linkedin.com/company/oneplus
 YouTube – https://youtube.com/@oneplustech
 TikTok – https://tiktok.com/@oneplus
 —immediapresswebinfo@adnkronos.com (Web Info)

© Riproduzione riservata

spot_img

Notizie correlate

Carica altri
Firenze
nubi sparse
20.1 ° C
21.5 °
18.6 °
87 %
1kmh
75 %
Gio
24 °
Ven
20 °
Sab
18 °
Dom
16 °
Lun
20 °

Ultimi articoli

SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

VIDEO NEWS

Video news

in evidenza

Eugenio Giani (13)aggressione (9)Guardia di Finanza (7)Seano (7)allerta meteo (5)Michele Conti (5)
Testata giornalistica iscritta al numero 2/2021
del Registro Stampa del Tribunale di Livorno
Sede legale: Via Cairoli, 30 - 57123 Livorno redazione@corrieretoscano.it

Cookie Policy - Privacy Policy

AREZZO
EMPOLI
GROSSETO
LIVORNO
LUCCA

MASSA CARRARA
PISA
PISTOIA
PRATO
SIENA

Pubblicità sulle nostre testate?

Copyright © Citycomm - p.iva 01950750495 | Tutti i diritti sono riservati