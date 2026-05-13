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SIBIONICS hosts the 4th AGP & DTx Summit, spotlighting a new era of AI-powered diabetes management

Immediapress
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COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

SIBIONICS hosts the 4th AGP & DTx Summit in Shenzhen, highlighting the integrated future of CGM, CKM, and AI in diabetes care 

SHENZHEN, China, May 13, 2026  /PRNewswire/ — SIBIONICS recently hosted the 4th AGP & DTx Summit Forum in Shenzhen, bringing together nearly 300 experts, clinicians, researchers, creators, and industry partners from around the world to discuss the next stage of digital diabetes management. 

Under the theme “Beyond Glucose: The Integrated Future of CGM, CKM, and AI in Diabetes,” the summit focused on the growing role of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), continuous ketone monitoring (CKM), digital therapeutics, and artificial intelligence in advancing clinical practice and patient-centered care. 

More than 30 international speakers joined the forum, including Andrej Janež, Sofianos Andrikopoulos, Shannon Lin, Rodrigo Nunes Lamounier, etc. The agenda covered a wide range of topics, including the application and healthcare value of digital therapeutics in diabetes, CGM-based metabolic phenotyping, the challenges and outlook of CGM technology, the application of CXM in digital therapeutics, and patient perspectives on future CGM and digital diabetes management. 

In addition to the main forum, the summit featured three parallel academic sessions: Clinical Session, Nursing Session, and Exemplary Clinical Case Presentation Session. Together, these sessions created a platform for multidisciplinary exchange across clinical research, nursing practice, real-world application, and patient care. 

A key discussion throughout the summit was the shift from glucose monitoring toward more integrated and actionable diabetes management. With the development of AI-enabled tools, CGM data is increasingly being connected with daily behaviors such as meals, exercise, and medication, helping users and healthcare professionals better understand glucose patterns and management needs. 

During the summit, SIBIONICS also introduced the AI capabilities integrated into GS3, including AI Meal Insight and AI-powered event logging. These features are designed to simplify daily recording, analyze the relationship between lifestyle events and glucose changes, and support users in building stronger long-term adherence. 

As diabetes care continues to move beyond data collection, SIBIONICS aims to help turn continuous glucose insights into clearer daily actions. 

Beyond Glucose. Know what to do next. 

Media Contact: ravian.luo@sibionics.com
 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2979335/LY883879.jpg  

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sibionics-hosts-the-4th-agp–dtx-summit-spotlighting-a-new-era-of-ai-powered-diabetes-management-302771463.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

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