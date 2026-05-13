18.2 C
Firenze
mercoledì 13 Maggio 2026
Segnala a Zazoom - Blog Directory
spot_img

Notice of the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Theon International PLC

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
1 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

PRESS RELEASE 

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS) 

 

13 May 2026 – Theon International Plc (THEON) announces that its Annual General Meeting for the year 2026 (the AGM) will be held at the Amara Hotel, 95 Amathus Avenue, Agios Tychonas, 4533 Limassol, Cyprus, on 4 June 2026, starting at 14:00 hours (Local Time), 12:00 hours (UK Time). The Notice of AGM is available on the Company’s website. 

 

For inquiries, please contact: 

About THEON GROUP 

THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 250,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 72 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ΤΗΕΟΝ ΙΝΤΕRNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024.www.theon.com
 

Attachment
 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

immediapress/globenewswire

© Riproduzione riservata

spot_img

Notizie correlate

Carica altri
Firenze
nubi sparse
18.2 ° C
19.5 °
16.5 °
60 %
1.8kmh
40 %
Mer
18 °
Gio
20 °
Ven
15 °
Sab
18 °
Dom
21 °

Ultimi articoli

SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

VIDEO NEWS

Video news

in evidenza

Adnkronos (2197)ultimora (1105)Video Adnkronos (350)ImmediaPress (255)lavoro (110)salute (90)
Testata giornalistica iscritta al numero 2/2021
del Registro Stampa del Tribunale di Livorno
Sede legale: Via Cairoli, 30 - 57123 Livorno redazione@corrieretoscano.it

Cookie Policy - Privacy Policy

AREZZO
EMPOLI
GROSSETO
LIVORNO
LUCCA

MASSA CARRARA
PISA
PISTOIA
PRATO
SIENA

Pubblicità sulle nostre testate?

Copyright © Citycomm - p.iva 01950750495 | Tutti i diritti sono riservati