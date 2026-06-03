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Powering High-Performance Retail at One of the World’s Largest Sporting Events

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
3 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

LONDON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — At one of the largest global sporting events, hosted at a leading stadium in Europe, Teamwork Commerce, Adyen, and Miteq powered a premium in-stadium retail environment with a fully integrated commerce solution built to perform under extreme demand. 

With over 60,000 fans navigating through the venue in a matter of hours, the challenge wasn’t driving traffic, it was handling it. Peak surges require retail infrastructure that can process transactions instantly, reduce queues, and keep fans moving. 

To meet this demand, Teamwork Commerce, Adyen, and Miteq were selected to deliver a unified retail ecosystem that seamlessly combined RFID infrastructure, point of sale, and payments into a single operational flow. 

“At events of this scale, the checkout experience keeps everything moving,” said Amber Pitman, Global Director, Client Engagement, Teamwork Commerce. “Our POS is designed to keep transactions simple and consistent at every till, so retailers can maintain flow even during the busiest moments.” 

Miteq delivered RFID-enabled checkout hardware powered by EXO technology, optimized for high-density environments, enabling fast, independent purchasing while reducing congestion at traditional checkout points. 

“High traffic environments demand flexible, scalable solutions,” said Alex Whiting, Managing Director, Miteq. “Our RFID-powered checkout hardware is designed to keep fans moving while maximizing transaction capacity.” 

Teamwork Commerce powered point of sale across 8 fixed tills, ensuring consistent transaction flow at dedicated checkout points, while Adyen enabled secure, unified payments with real-time authorization to support fast and reliable processing during peak demand.  

“Our research shows that over a third of EU shoppers will abandon a purchase if checkout takes too long, meaning speed and reliability are no longer optional,” said Nicole Olbe, Managing Director UK at Adyen. “Our platform prevents this friction, ensuring every transaction is processed securely and without delay, even at peak demand.” 

Initial event performance highlights demonstrate the impact of a fully connected retail environment: 

This deployment demonstrates how integrated technology can transform retail in busy environments. Together, Teamwork Commerce, Adyen, and Miteq are setting a new standard for large-scale events across Europe and beyond. 

About Teamwork 

Teamwork Commerce is a flexible tech stack for retailers that includes POS, OMS, Clienteling, Inventory Control and Reporting – a cloud-based system that is constantly evolving to provide cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of the ever-changing retail landscape. With Teamwork’s omnichannel solution, retailers gain a deeper understanding of their customers to provide personalized experiences through invisible technology. Trusted by top retailers globally including, UNIQLO, Acne Studios, The Row, Asics, Princesse Tam Tam, Comptoir des Cotonniers, and Moose Knuckles. Learn more at www.teamworkcommerce.com
 

About Adyen 

Adyen (ADYEN: AMS) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The cooperation with Teamwork Commerce and Miteq as described in this update underlines Adyen’s continuous growth with current and new partners over the years.  

About Miteq 

MiTEQ is a UK-based technology provider specialising in RFID and retail automation solutions. With deep expertise in item-level visibility, inventory accuracy, and process optimisation, MiTEQ helps retailers enhance operational efficiency and deliver seamless customer experiences. The company partners with leading global manufacturers to design, deploy, and support scalable, data-driven solutions across the retail supply chain. 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358119/Teamwork_Commerce_Logo.jpg
 

  

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/powering-high-performance-retail-at-one-of-the-worlds-largest-sporting-events-302789287.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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