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See Farther, Sharper: Nocpix Steps Into Digital Scope Market with 12MP NITE D70R

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
2 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

12MP imaging, integrated rangefinding, and long-range precision redefine day-and-night hunting performance 

HEFEI, China, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Nocpix, focused on advancing outdoor electro-optics imaging and committed to leading in image quality, user experience, quality control, and service, today announced the launch of the NITE D70R, marking the brand’s first step into the digital riflescope category. Designed around real hunting scenarios, the device combines high-resolution imaging with practical field features, delivering a reliable solution for both daytime and nighttime use. 

From stalking deer at first light to predator control after dark, the NITE D70R is built to provide clarity, precision, and confidence in changing conditions. 

Built for Long-Range Accuracy 

Engineered for long-range shooting, the NITE D70R helps hunters detect, range, and engage targets with confidence at extended distances. It integrates a 1200 m laser rangefinder with a built-in ballistic calculator, delivering fast, precise shooting solutions in dynamic field conditions. A high-performance optical system supports up to 40× magnification for clear long-range target identification, while refined zeroing control ensures consistent and repeatable shot placement. 

12MP Imaging for Greater Detail 

At its core, the NITE D70R features a true 12MP 4K Ultra sensor (3536×3536), delivering enhanced pixel density for sharper detail, richer color reproduction, and cleaner imagery. A 60Hz refresh rate ensures smooth, stable viewing performance, while Nocpix’s proprietary image processing algorithm optimizes output across varying light and environmental conditions. 

Day-and-Night Versatility 

For night use, 850nm and 940nm IR illumination provide detection capability up to 200 meters in total darkness (IR torch optional). This allows hunters to maintain situational awareness beyond the limits of standard optical systems. 

Familiar Handling, Streamlined Design 

Despite its advanced imaging technology, the NITE D70R retains a traditional riflescope shooting experience. Its 30mm tube design ensures compatibility with standard mounting systems while eliminating the need for external modules, resulting in a more streamlined setup. A stepless zoom lever enables smooth and intuitive magnification control in the field, and 5×–15× lossless zoom maintains image clarity throughout the adjustment range. 

For extended use, a high-definition display combined with optimized optical eye relief delivers a comfortable and natural viewing experience, even during prolonged shooting sessions. 

With the NITE D70R, Nocpix sets a new standard for digital hunting optics—combining cutting-edge imaging with real-world usability to meet the evolving demands of hunters. 

NITE D70R — 12MP Clarity. Long-Range Confidence. 

For further information:Nocpix Marketing DepartmentEmail: info@nocpix.comWebsite: www.nocpix.com
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/see-farther-sharper-nocpix-steps-into-digital-scope-market-with-12mp-nite-d70r-302773368.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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