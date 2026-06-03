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SLOVAKIAN BAR WINS INAUGURAL EUROPE’S 50 BEST BARS MICHTER’S ART OF HOSPITALITY AWARD

Immediapress
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Immediapress
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COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

LONDON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Mirror Bar in Bratislava has been named the winner of the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award as part of Europe’s 50 Best Bars 2026, recognising the venue for outstanding warmth, service and guest engagement. The announcement marks the first of two special awards revealed ahead of the live unveiling of Europe’s 50 Best Bars 2026, which will take place in Amsterdam on Tuesday, 30 June 2026. 

Selected by the 300-plus anonymous industry experts that make up the Europe’s 50 Best Bars Academy, the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award celebrates venues that deliver exceptional hospitality throughout the voting period. Since opening in 2019 inside Bratislava’s historic Radisson Blu Carlton Hotel, Mirror Bar has emerged as a defining force in Slovakia’s modern cocktail movement. 

Led by Bar Manager Peter Marcina and Global Bar Ambassador Stanislav Harciník, Mirror Bar offers an experience that balances timeless craftsmanship with bold, futuristic concepts inspired by science fiction. This award underscores the bar’s continued success after receiving the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award at The World’s 50 Best Bars 2025 and debuting at No.25 on the list. 

At the heart of the experience is the Essence of Design menu, which reimagines six core principles of design: form, shape, line, texture, colour and space. Each drink is visually striking and meticulously composed, with theatrical, maximalist presentations that elevate the act of drinking into a curated journey. Beyond the cocktails, the team’s philosophy centres on genuine connection, attention to detail and meaningful guest interaction. 

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for Europe’s 50 Best Bars, says: “In a short space of time, Mirror Bar has become one of Bratislava’s standout destinations. The team has crafted an experience that feels both elevated and inviting.” 

Stanislav Harciník comments: “We wanted to share our view of true Slovakian hospitality with the global bar community. Receiving this recognition from fellow professionals and friends proves that this feeling and our approach are working. This honour is meaningful not just for our bar and team, but for Bratislava, Slovakia, and our entire region. We are truly grateful and honoured to receive the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award and accept this as a responsibility to keep delivering an exceptional experience for every guest who steps into the bar.” 

Media contact:europes50bestbars@lx-comms.com  

Media Centre: https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com  

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2973131/50_Best.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903259/Europe_50_Best_Bars_2026_Logo.jpg
 

  

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/slovakian-bar-wins-inaugural-europes-50-best-bars-michters-art-of-hospitality-award-302775206.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

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