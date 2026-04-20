THEON Publication of 2025 Annual Report & Corporate Updates

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

PRESS RELEASE

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)

20 April 2026 – Theon International Plc (THEON) is pleased to publish its 2025 Annual Report in respect of the 12 months ended 31 December 2025. To access the report, click here.

THEON is hosting a webcast for analysts and investors tomorrow (Tuesday, 21 April 2026) at 15:00 Athens Time (13:00 UK Summer Time; 8:00 Eastern Daylight Time) with registration details to access the webcast provided here. THEON’s Management team will provide an overview of the performance in 2025 and the expected milestones for 2026, followed by a live Q&A session.

Corporate Updates

Proposed Dividend

THEON announces that it will propose to the upcoming Annual General Meeting the distribution of a dividend amounting to €0.31 per share, representing a 30% payout ratio of FY 2025 Net Income, at the top of the guidance range. The proposed dividend reflects the company’s robust financial performance over the past year and confidence in future prospects. While the total dividend amount of €24.4 million is higher compared to the previous period (FY 2024: €23.8 million), the per share amount is lower vs FY 2024 (€0.34 per share) due to the increased number of shares following the December 2025 Rights Issue. Subject to approval at the AGM, the dividend will be payable in June, with exact dates to be announced in due course.

Exercise of Additional Convertible Loan Option

On 27 February 2026, THEON has exercised its option in Varjo Technologies Oy (VARJO), the Finnish deep-tech company specializing in Virtual Reality and Mixed Reality headsets and applications, committing an additional €5 million under the existing convertible interest-bearing loan agreement, taking the total to €10 million.

Completion of investment in ShockEOS

On 8 April 2026, THEON completed the acquisition of a 30% equity interest in Al Meezan Limited, holding company of ShockEOS. The joint collaboration between THEON and ShockEOS has already resulted in an initial committed contract value exceeding €40 million for the PHYLAX Stabilized Multi-Sensor System. THEON has the option to reach a majority stake, which will be exercised in the next few quarters once certain milestones are achieved.

Inclusion in the AMX Index

As of 23 March 2026, THEON has been included in the Amsterdam Mid-Cap (AMX) Index. This marks another significant milestone for THEON, strengthening its visibility within the European capital markets and broadening its reach among institutional investors.

Ranked among Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times

For the third consecutive year, THEON is included in the Financial Times & Statista FT1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies 2026, further validating its sustained high-growth trajectory and strong international expansion.

Launch of New Website

THEON has also launched its redesigned corporate website, featuring updated content, improved user experience, and a refreshed visual identity. We invite all investors and stakeholders to explore the new site and learn more about our products, strategy, and latest developments.

For inquiries, please contact:

About THEON GROUP

THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 270,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 72 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ΤΗΕΟΝ ΙΝΤΕRNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024.www.theon.com



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