Tweddle Group Named One of 2026’s Top Workplaces by Energage and USA Today

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Tweddle Group has been named a 2026 Top Workplace by USA Today and their award partners at Energage, an organization that recognizes exceptional workplace culture.

According to a statement issued by USA Today and Energage, Top Workplaces are determined based on quantitative employee feedback, along with statements and demographic information collected in Workplace Surveys.

This is Tweddle Group’s fifth consecutive year receiving the Top Workplace distinction.

Tweddle Group President Todd Headlee attributed the win to the company’s teams and the quality of their processes. “It’s exciting to earn this distinction again,” said Headlee. “But it really comes down to the willing collaboration and innovative spirit of our teams.”

Headlee said Tweddle Group’s employees bring the same energy to interactions with their clients as they do one another. “Our people are dedicated to building an excellent workplace culture. And they do it while always developing new, more effective methods for serving our customers. It’s a brilliant effort and they pull it off every day,” Headlee said.

Energage indicates they’ve collected data from more than 23 million surveys at over 70,000 organizations, making their standards “the most accurate benchmark available”.

To learn more about Top Workplaces, visit TopWorkplaces.com.

About Tweddle Group

Tweddle Group, a division of CJK Group, Inc., believes products should be easy to use, and delivers integrated, multi-channel information solutions to support every aspect of the post-sale experience—for product managers, technicians and—most of all—consumers. For more information, visit www.tweddle.com

Media Contact:

Lisa Ekstrom, Tweddle Group Director of Marketing and Design

lekstrom@tweddle.com

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