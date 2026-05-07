Advaita Bio Launches iSCanGuide™: Unified Single-Cell and Spatial Transcriptomics Analysis, Powered by GPU-Accelerated Infrastructure

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

GPU-Accelerated Platform Unifies Fragmented Workflows, Turning Weeks of Analysis into Minutes

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Advaita Bio today announced the launch of iSCanGuide, a cloud-based platform engineered to transform large-scale single-cell and spatial transcriptomics datasets into biologically meaningful results. Built on 20 years of validated science, the platform is integrated with Advaita’s flagship platform, iPathwayGuide™, replacing fragmented workflows with a unified, GPU-powered discovery environment.

Single-cell and spatial transcriptomics generate complex datasets — but most researchers are still stitching together fragmented tools to analyze them, writing custom scripts, exporting between platforms, and losing weeks to manual workflows. iSCanGuide eliminates that bottleneck with a unified, GPU-accelerated environment that turns what used to take weeks into minutes, built on the same validated science that underpins Advaita’s pathway analysis platform, trusted by over 13,000 researchers worldwide.

“Researchers are drowning in data and starving for insight,” said Mike Mattacola, CEO of Advaita Bio. “iSCanGuide collapses what used to be a weeks-long manual process into minutes — from count matrices to annotated cell types, spatial context, and mechanistic pathway analysis in a single platform.”

Key Features & Compatibility:

“Single-cell and spatial analysis has been defined by fragmentation — too many tools, too many parameters, and no continuity between clustering and biological interpretation. The steep learning curve means critical know-how walks out the door every time an analyst leaves, and sharing results is harder than it should be,” said Dr. Sorin Draghici, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer. “iSCanGuide replaces all of that with a single platform that takes researchers from count matrices to mechanistic pathway understanding — with sensible defaults, one-click sharing, and every setting captured. It connects directly to iPathwayGuide’s proprietary Impact Analysis methodology, so the entire workflow runs in minutes rather than weeks.”

To learn more about iSCanGuide, please visit our website.



About Advaita Bio

Advaita Bio builds AI-powered software for pathway analysis, variant interpretation, and single-cell analytics. Trusted by over 13,000 researchers and backed by nearly 20,000 peer-reviewed citations, the platform is built on two decades of scientifically validated algorithms to deliver biological insight that conventional tools miss.

Media contact

pr@advaitabio.com



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