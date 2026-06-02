28.1 C
Firenze
martedì 2 Giugno 2026
Segnala a Zazoom - Blog Directory
spot_img

Ampace Redefines UPS Battery Role in AI Data Centers at Datacloud Global Congress 2026

Immediapress
Immediapress
Immediapress
2 ' di lettura

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE

CANNES, France, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Ampace is exhibiting at Datacloud Global Congress 2026 (Booth 301, Palais -1 Hall, Cannes) this week, presenting its latest UPS lithium-ion battery solutions designed for the power demands of modern AI data center infrastructure. 

Europe’s data center market is under unprecedented strain. Total supply across the region is on track to surpass 10GW by end of 2026 — a record milestone, and still insufficient to meet AI-driven demand. At the same time, next-generation AI deployments are hitting 100kW+ rack densities, introducing millisecond-level load fluctuations that conventional UPS infrastructure was never designed to absorb. 

Ampace’s flagship exhibit, the PU200, is designed to help data centers manage increasingly dynamic AI workloads while maintaining high levels of safety, reliability, and deployment flexibility. Built on Ampace’s proprietary semi-solid-state cell architecture, the system reduces thermal runaway gas generation by 58% compared with conventional lithium-ion batteries and is engineered for long-term operation in demanding data center environments. The technology aligns with growing European demand for safer, longer-life infrastructure capable of supporting both operational efficiency and sustainability objectives. 

Covering applications from multi-hour energy storage to sub-90-second battery backup response, the broader PU Series is designed to support the increasingly diverse power requirements emerging across AI data center deployments. 

The approach reflects a growing industry consensus that batteries should play a more active role in AI-era power systems. As AI workloads become increasingly dynamic, energy storage is evolving beyond traditional backup functions to support load balancing, infrastructure resilience, and more efficient use of existing UPS ecosystems. 

On June 3, 12:20–13:00, James Li, General Manager of UPS, Datacenter and Telecom Business at Ampace, will join a panel at the Discovery Stage on the question: “Is AC or DC power better suited for tomorrow’s high-density computing needs?” Li leads Ampace’s global strategy for mission-critical power and user-side energy storage. 

About Ampace 

Ampace Technology Limited is a globally recognized innovator in new energy technologies, specializing in mission-critical power infrastructure for data centers. The company provides UPS DC-side energy storage systems and high-performance BBU battery cells, backed by vertically integrated R&D and manufacturing capabilities spanning cell technology to full system integration. Ampace holds certifications including CNAS, ISO 17025, and IATF 16949, and serves over 50 million customers worldwide across energy storage, e-mobility, and power tools sectors. Ampace is committed to building the intelligent energy foundation for the AI era. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2993202/image1.jpg
 

  

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ampace-redefines-ups-battery-role-in-ai-data-centers-at-datacloud-global-congress-2026-302788728.html
 

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved. 

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. L’Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

immediapress/pr-newswire

© Riproduzione riservata

spot_img

Notizie correlate

Immediapress

Supermicro espande la sua leadership nel rack per IA con la piattaforma AMD Helios, accelerando l’implementazione e l’efficienza operativa

Immediapress

From Transylvania to Gold: Vibre Hotel Wins Romania’s Highest Hospitality Distinction for Independent Boutique Hotels

Immediapress

FAIRMONT HOTELS & RESORTS DEBUTTA NEL NORD-OVEST DELL’INGHILTERRA CON FAIRMONT CHESHIRE, THE MERE

Immediapress

Advanced NanoTherapies Secures Over $31M Series B to Deliver First-of-its-Kind Dual-Drug (Paclitaxel and Sirolimus) Nanoparticle-Coated Balloon Platform for Vascular Treatment

Immediapress

Supermicro lancia nuove soluzioni server con processori Intel Xeon 6+ per ridurre il costo totale di proprietà (TCO) e accelerare i tempi di messa...

Immediapress

Alitheon Secures $8 Million Series A1 to Scale “Biometrics for Things” Across Global Supply Chains

Immediapress

Detect Hotspots Before Fire Spreads: Raythink Unveils Intelligent Thermal Imaging Fire Prevention Solutions at INTERSCHUTZ Hannover 2026

Immediapress

DAMAC Digital reaches 6,000MW planned IT capacity landbank across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East

Immediapress

Loftware Cloud Recognized as SAP Endorsed App, Powering Scalable and Connected Global Supply Chains

Immediapress

MMDSmart Accelerates Global Growth, Doubling Its Workforce with Double Digit CAGR

Immediapress

Infosys Expands Strategic Collaboration with DNB Bank ASA to Modernize Financial Crime Operations

Immediapress

Supermicro presenta i progetti DCBBS per NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 e NVIDIA HGX™ Rubin NVL8, realizzati per scalare da 5 MW a 1 GW...

Carica altri
Firenze
nubi sparse
28.1 ° C
28.4 °
26.5 °
57 %
3.1kmh
75 %
Mar
28 °
Mer
26 °
Gio
28 °
Ven
26 °
Sab
30 °

Ultimi articoli

SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

VIDEO NEWS

Video news

in evidenza

Adnkronos (2333)ultimora (1202)Video Adnkronos (361)ImmediaPress (296)lavoro (114)salute (92)
Testata giornalistica iscritta al numero 2/2021
del Registro Stampa del Tribunale di Livorno
Sede legale: Via Cairoli, 30 - 57123 Livorno redazione@corrieretoscano.it

Cookie Policy - Privacy Policy

AREZZO
EMPOLI
GROSSETO
LIVORNO
LUCCA

MASSA CARRARA
PISA
PISTOIA
PRATO
SIENA

Pubblicità sulle nostre testate?

Copyright © Citycomm - p.iva 01950750495 | Tutti i diritti sono riservati